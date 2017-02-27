What Interior Design Is All About

By -

Maybe you watch all the TV shows, follow the blogs, and read all the magazines (or perhaps just look at the pretty pictures) and still wonder what Interior Design really is, what a Designer does, and if you would benefit from working with one? If so, then read on because here’s the nitty gritty on Interior Design and the passionate Designers working within it.

Interior Design is about providing “creative design solutions for interior environments and its clients. It is the combination of technical and analytical skills with an aesthetic vision to achieve spaces that are functional, support the health, safety and well-being of users, enhance the quality of life of the occupants, and are visually attractive” (www.idcanada.org ).

Interior Design can cover a variety of disciplines, including residential, corporate/workplace, retail, healthcare, hospitality, public, and institutional design. Designers pay special attention to function, space planning, ergonomics, lighting, and of course the “pretty” surface elements such as colours and fabrics. Interior Designers can be thought of as an “interior architect” and are skilled in the aspects of spatial planning, preparing technical drawings and documents, and can help design and renovate interiors from drawing up the initial floor plans to placing the last decorative accent.

How does an Interior Designer gets to be a certified professional? It begins with 3-4 years of schooling, followed by a minimum of 2-3 years of work experience, and then certified by rigorous examinations facilitated by the professional bodies of ARIDO and IDC. Designers are required to carry liability insurance, participate in ongoing professional development programs, and uphold a professional code of ethics and standards to maintain their credentials.

Interior Designers can be hired for remodels, renovations, redecorating, and new build projects. They often work with architects, trades, and other design professionals to achieve the clients’ goals while following safety standards and building codes. Designers are often involved with planning from the very beginning but can be brought in at any stage of the design and construction process.

The cost of hiring an Interior Designer may seem prohibitive for those on a tight budget, but the benefits are advantageous.

Those who don’t have the time or desire to plan, shop, select, and oversee their project will ultimately profit from hiring an expert. An Interior Designer can prevent clients from making costly mistakes; whether it is with project management, decision-making, or providing savings on products and materials purchased. Designers bring with them an array of professional contacts for trades, suppliers, custom fabricators, and favourite stores. Regardless of the project size and needs, clients often have the option to choose from a variety of services to suit their budget.

If you are considering hiring an Interior Designer know what you want by determining your needs beforehand, and define your style through design and architecture magazine clippings. You can find a Designer through word of mouth, web-based research, professional associations, or trade magazines.

Interview them to review their portfolio, determine that your personalities mesh, discuss your project scope as well as the designer’s fees and process. Most important of all, have fun with the process – your interiors will thank you, and you will have made an investment into the enjoyment and functionality of your space. For the Silo, Ramee Cyr Principal, Ra-me Interior Design www.ramedesign.com

Originally published in print edn. of The Silo December 2013.

Spotlight image via- https://www.pinterest.com/source/cgarchitect.com