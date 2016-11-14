Regular Updates- President-Elect Donald J. Trump Announces Senior White House Leadership Team

(New York, NY)- President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced that Trump for President CEO Stephen K. Bannon will serve as Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President, and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus will serve as White House Chief of Staff. Bannon and Priebus will continue the effective leadership team they formed during the campaign, working as equal partners to transform the federal government, making it much more efficient, effective and productive. Bannon and Priebus will also work together with Vice President-elect Mike Pence to help lead the transition process in the run-up to Inauguration Day.
“I am thrilled to have my very successful team continue with me in leading our country,” said President-elect Trump. “Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House as we work to make America great again.”
“I want to thank President-elect Trump for the opportunity to work with Reince in driving the agenda of the Trump Administration,” noted Bannon. “We had a very successful partnership on the campaign, one that led to victory. We will have that same partnership in working to help President-elect Trump achieve his agenda.”
“It is truly an honor to join President-elect Trump in the White House as his Chief of Staff,” added Priebus. “I am very grateful to the President-elect for this opportunity to serve him and this nation as we work to create an economy that works for everyone, secure our borders, repeal and replace Obamacare and destroy radical Islamic terrorism. He will be a great President for all Americans.” For the Silo, Trump For America, Inc.
UPDATE- Monday, November 14, 2016
PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD J. TRUMP’S PHONE CALL WITH
CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday night and thanked him for the President’s well wishes and congratulations after winning a historic election. During the call, the leaders established a clear sense of mutual respect for one another, and President-elect Trump stated that he believes the two leaders will have one of the strongest relationships for both countries moving forward.
UPDATE TUESDAY NOV 15
PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD J. TRUMP’S PHONE CALL WITH RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today spoke with President Vladimir Putin, who called to offer his congratulations on winning a historic election. During the call, the two leaders discussed a range of issues including the threats and challenges facing the United States and Russia, strategic economic issues and the historical U.S.-Russia relationship that dates back over 200 years.
President-elect Trump noted to President Putin that he is very much looking forward to having a strong and enduring relationship with Russia and the people of Russia.
UPDATE NOVEMBER 15
READOUT OF VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT MIKE PENCE GOVERNORS ROUNDTABLE AT THE REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION
(ORLANDO, FL) – Vice President-elect Mike Pence today met with two-dozen Republican Governors and Governors-elect during a Governors’ meeting at the Republican Governors Association Annual Conference. During the meeting the Vice President-elect reiterated President-elect Donald J. Trump’s strong commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare and block grant Medicaid funding to state governments to encourage innovation that better delivers healthcare to eligible residents. They also discussed the President-elect’s plans to improve the nation’s infrastructure, provide greater state flexibility in education, secure our borders and pass meaningful immigration reform.
The Republican Governors applauded the Trump Administration’s plans to partner with states and remove burdensome regulations that stunt job growth. They also encouraged the administration to partner with state executives on many of the other issues facing our country. The meeting concluded with the Vice President-elect asking the governors to reach out directly to him as together they work on important issues impacting their states and our nation.
NOVEMBER 18 UPDATE- National Security Team Selections
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Selects U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced that he intends to nominate U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions to serve as Attorney General and U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn has been selected to be the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs.
U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions has dedicated his life to public service. He has a distinguished legal career and has served as both the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama and Alabama Attorney General prior to his service in the U.S. Senate. He has been one of President-elect Trump’s trusted advisors on the campaign and will now continue his service as our nation’s chief law enforcement officer.
“It is an honor to nominate U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions to serve as Attorney General of the United States,” said President-elect Trump. “Jeff has been a highly respected member of the U.S. Senate for 20 years. He is a world-class legal mind and considered a truly great Attorney General and U.S. Attorney in the state of Alabama. Jeff is greatly admired by legal scholars and virtually everyone who knows him.”
“I am humbled to have been asked by President-elect Trump to serve as Attorney General of the United States,” said U.S. Senator Sessions. “My previous 15 years working in the Department of Justice were extraordinarily fulfilling. I love the Department, its people and its mission. I can think of no greater honor than to lead them. With the support of my Senate colleagues, I will give all my strength to advance the Department’s highest ideals. I enthusiastically embrace President-elect Trump’s vision for ‘one America,’ and his commitment to equal justice under law. I look forward to fulfilling my duties with an unwavering dedication to fairness and impartiality.”
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a retired United States Army Lieutenant General and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, assumes the position of National Security Advisor with a decorated career of more than 35 years in service to our nation. He served as President-elect Trump’s top military advisor during the campaign and will now continue providing expert advice and support to the President-elect as his National Security Advisor.
“I am pleased that Lieutenant General Michael Flynn will be by my side as we work to defeat radical Islamic terrorism, navigate geopolitical challenges and keep Americans safe at home and abroad,” said President-elect Trump. “General Flynn is one of the country’s foremost experts on military and intelligence matters and he will be an invaluable asset to me and my administration.”
“I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the position as National Security Advisor to serve both our country and our nation’s next President, Donald J. Trump,” said Lieutenant General Flynn.
Congressman Mike Pompeo, representing Kansas’ Fourth Congressional District, is a former active duty cavalry officer in the U.S. Army, graduated first in his class from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and was an editor of the Harvard Law Review. He currently serves on the House Intelligence Committee, which oversees America’s intelligence-gathering efforts.
“I am proud to nominate Congressman Mike Pompeo as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency,” said President-elect Trump. “He has served our country with honor and spent his life fighting for the security of our citizens. Mike graduated number one in his class at West Point and is a graduate of Harvard Law School where he served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review. He will be a brilliant and unrelenting leader for our intelligence community to ensure the safety of Americans and our allies.”
“I am honored to have been given this opportunity to serve and to work alongside President-elect Donald J. Trump to keep America safe. I also look forward to working with America’s intelligence warriors, who do so much to protect Americans each and every day,” said Congressman Pompeo
UPDATE- November 23rd
Pres-Elect Trump To Nominate S. Carolina Governor Haley as UN Ambassador
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Governor Nikki Haley (R-SC) as the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations, a cabinet-level position in the Trump-Pence Administration.
Governor Haley is one of the most universally respected governors in the country. After working at her family’s business, Governor Haley turned her focus to economic development and has traveled abroad to negotiate with international companies on behalf of South Carolina. As governor, she has led seven overseas trade missions and successfully attracted jobs and investment through negotiations with foreign companies.
“Governor Haley has a proven track record of bringing people together regardless of background or party affiliation to move critical policies forward for the betterment of her state and our country,” said President-elect Trump. “She is also a proven dealmaker, and we look to be making plenty of deals. She will be a great leader representing us on the world stage.”
“Our country faces enormous challenges here at home and internationally, and I am honored that the President-elect has asked me to join his team and serve the country we love as the next Ambassador to the United Nations,” said Governor Haley.
Born in Bamberg, South Carolina, the daughter of Indian immigrants, Governor Haley became the first female governor of her home state in 2011 and is currently the youngest governor in the country. Prior to becoming governor, she represented Lexington County in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011.
A true fiscal conservative and savvy businesswoman, Governor Haley’s leadership drove down South Carolina’s unemployment to a 15 year low by adding more than 82,000 jobs in each of South Carolina’s 46 counties.
Prior to dedicating her life to public service, Governor Haley worked at her family business. In 1998, Governor Haley was named to the board of directors of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and named to the board of directors of the Lexington Chamber of Commerce in 2003. She also became treasurer of the National Association of Women Business Owners in 2003 and president in 2004.
Governor Haley is a proud graduate of Clemson University where she earned a degree in accounting. Governor Haley and her husband, Michael, a Captain in the Army National Guard and combat veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan’s Helmand Province, have two children, Rena, 18, and Nalin, 15.
UPDATE- President-Elect Donald J. Trump Selects Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland to Serve as Deputy National Security Advisor and Donald F. McGahn as Assistant to the President and White House Counsel
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his selection of Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland to serve as Deputy National Security Advisor and Donald F. McGahn to serve as Assistant to the President and White House Counsel.
“I am proud that KT has once again decided to serve our country and join my national security team,” said President-elect Trump. “She has tremendous experience and innate talent that will complement the fantastic team we are assembling, which is crucial because nothing is more important than keeping our people safe.”
“The American people chose Donald J. Trump to lead them for a reason,” said Ms. McFarland. “He has the courage, brilliance and energy to Make America Great Again, and nobody has called foreign policy right more than President-elect Trump, and he gets no credit for it. I’m honored and humbled that he has asked me to be part of his team.”
“In asking KT McFarland to become his Deputy National Security Advisor, President-elect Trump has brought to the top ranks of his Administration one of our country’s most experienced, informed, and wise foreign policy and national security experts” said Joe Lieberman, former U.S. Senator from Connecticut. “KT and General Mike Flynn will form a very strong leadership team at the National Security Council. Beyond KT’s professional skills, I can speak to her personal character strengths as well because I have known her as a family friend ever since she had the good judgement to marry Alan McFarland who was my classmate at college and law school. KT has great personal values. She is a woman of honor, compassion, and patriotism.”
“As a friend and colleague, I’ve watched KT’s depth of knowledge and understanding grow from her days as a college student on Dr. Kissinger’s White House staff to her work at the Pentagon during the Reagan Administration, to become one of our country’s most insightful national security analysts,” said Hon. Robert C. “Bud” McFarlane, President Reagan’s National Security Advisor.
Ms. McFarland is among the nation’s foremost national security experts and is currently serving as FOX News’ national security analyst.
Ms. McFarland held national security posts in the Nixon, Ford and Reagan Administrations: as an aide to Dr. Henry Kissinger, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee staff senior speechwriter to Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger and later Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs.
In 1985, Ms. McFarland received the Defense Department’s highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Service Award, for her work in the Reagan Administration. She ran for New York’s U.S. Senate seat in 2006. The Clare Booth Luce Policy Institute named her Woman of the Year at the CPAC conference in 2015.
Ms. McFarland received a B.A. from George Washington University, a M.A. from Oxford University, and completed the Massachusetts Institute of Technology PhD program (all but dissertation) with concentrations on nuclear weapons, China, and the Soviet Union. Ms. McFarland is a senior policy fellow for the ACU Foundation Statesmanship and Diplomacy Center, a board member of the Jamestown Foundation, and a distinguished advisor to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
In addition to adding Ms. McFarland to the national security team, President-elect Trump is also pleased to add Mr. McGahn as Assistant to the President and White House Counsel.
Mr. McGahn has a distinguished legal career that spans two decades. Mr. McGahn served as general counsel for President-elect Trump’s campaign and currently on transition and will continue providing expert advice and counsel in the Trump-Pence Administration.
“Don has a brilliant legal mind, excellent character and a deep understanding of constitutional law,” said President-elect Trump. “He will play a critical role in our administration, and I am grateful that he is willing to serve our country at such a high-level capacity.”
“I am honored to continue advising President-elect Trump in the Trump-Pence Administration,” said Mr. McGahn. “President-elect Trump is a bold leader committed to draining the swamp in Washington and restoring economic prosperity and security. I look forward to serving the American public in this role.”
“Donald McGahn will make an excellent counsel to the president,” said Ed Meese, Attorney General and Counselor to President Ronald Reagan. “Throughout his distinguished career as a lawyer and government official, he has dealt ably with the intersection between politics, government ethics, and the rule of law.”
“The Counsel to the President needs solid Washington experience, but also a serious prior relationship with the President that allows for candor, and a practical understanding of how government agencies function. It also is enormously useful to have a working knowledge of government ethics and election law. Donald McGahn possesses all these attributes and can serve President-elect Trump well,” said C. Boyden Gray, White House Counsel to President George H.W. Bush.
Mr. McGahn is currently a partner at Jones Day in Washington, DC, and has specialized in political law, including government ethics. He has successfully counseled and defended a wide range of clients including federal and state candidates, members of Congress, national and state political party committees, nonprofits and trade associations.
Mr. McGahn served as a member of the FEC five years, during which he served as both chairman and vice chairman. He was named to the 2014 “Influencers 50” list in Campaigns & Elections magazine (November 18, 2013), and cited as “one of the most influential commissioners in the history of the FEC” and one with strong relationships on both sides of the aisle.
In addition, he served as general counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) for nearly 10 years, where he counseled members of Congress regarding ethics.
Mr. McGahn earned a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and a J.D. from Widener University.
UPDATE BULLETIN~NOVEMBER 29, 2016
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Intends to Nominate Congressman Tom Price as Secretary of Health and Human Services and Seema Verma as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Chairman of the House Budget Committee Congressman Tom Price, M.D. (GA-06) as Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services and Seema Verma as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“Chairman Price, a renowned physician, has earned a reputation for being a tireless problem solver and the go-to expert on healthcare policy, making him the ideal choice to serve in this capacity,” said President-elect Trump. “He is exceptionally qualified to shepherd our commitment to repeal and replace Obamacare and bring affordable and accessible healthcare to every American. I am proud to nominate him as Secretary of Health and Human Services.”
“It is an honor to be nominated to serve our nation as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Thanks to President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence for their confidence,” said Rep. Price. “I am humbled by the incredible challenges that lay ahead and enthusiastic for the opportunity to be a part of solving them on behalf of the American people. There is much work to be done to ensure we have a healthcare system that works for patients, families, and doctors; that leads the world in the cure and prevention of illness; and that is based on sensible rules to protect the well-being of the country while embracing its innovative spirit.”
Rep. Price was first elected to represent Georgia’s 6th district in November 2004. Prior to going to Washington, Price served four terms in the Georgia State Senate – two as Minority Whip. In 2002, he was a leader in the Republican renaissance in Georgia as the party took control of the State Senate, with Price rising to become the first Republican Senate Majority Leader in the history of Georgia.
In Congress, Rep. Price is a proven leader, tireless problem solver and go-to Republican on quality healthcare policy. He serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means. In the 114th Congress, Rep. Price was named Chair of the House Committee on the Budget. In previous Congresses, he has served as Chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee and Chairman of the Republican Study Committee. Committed to advancing positive solutions under principled leadership, Rep. Price has been a fierce opponent of government waste and devoted to limited government and lower spending.
For nearly 20 years, Rep. Price worked in private practice as an orthopedic surgeon. Before coming to Washington he returned to Emory University School of Medicine as an Assistant Professor and Medical Director of the Orthopedic Clinic at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, teaching resident doctors in training. He received his Bachelor and Doctor of Medicine degrees from the University of Michigan and completed his Orthopedic Surgery residency at Emory University.
In addition to Chairman Price’s nomination, President-elect Trump announced his choice of Seema Verma, one of the leading experts in the country on Medicare and Medicaid, to serve as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“I am pleased to nominate Seema Verma to serve as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,” said President-elect Trump. “She has decades of experience advising on Medicare and Medicaid policy and helping states navigate our complicated systems. Together, Chairman Price and Seema Verma are the dream team that will transform our healthcare system for the benefit of all Americans.”
“I am honored to be nominated by President-elect Trump today,” said Ms. Verma. “I look forward to helping him tackle our nation’s daunting healthcare problems in a responsible and sustainable way.”
Seema Verma is the President, CEO and founder of SVC, Inc., a national health policy consulting company. For more than 20 years, Ms. Verma has worked extensively on a variety of policy and strategic projects involving Medicaid, insurance, and public health, working with Governors’ offices, State Medicaid agencies, State Health Departments, State Departments of Insurance, as well as the federal government, private companies and foundations.
Ms. Verma has extensive experience redesigning Medicaid programs in several states. Ms. Verma is the architect of the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP), the nation’s first consumer directed Medicaid program under Governor Mitch Daniels of Indiana and then-Governor Pence’s HIP 2.0 waiver proposal.
Ms. Verma served as the State of Indiana’s health reform lead following the passage of Obamacare in 2010.
Ms. Verma is a graduate of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series, and in 2016, Vice President-elect Pence awarded Ms. Verma the Sagamore of the Wabash. Additionally, Ms. Verma was recently selected to participate in the American Enterprise Institute Leadership Network.
Prior to consulting, Ms. Verma served as Vice President of Planning for the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County and as a Director with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) in Washington D.C. Ms. Verma received her Master’s degree in Public Health, with a concentration in health policy and management from Johns Hopkins University, and her Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences from the University of Maryland.
UPDATE BULLETIN NOVEMBER 29, 2016 President-Elect Donald J. Trump Nominates Elaine Chao as Secretary of the Department of Transportation
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Elaine Chao to serve as Secretary of the United States Department of Transportation. Having served as Deputy Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation and Secretary of the Department of Labor, Chao brings unparalleled experience and insight to the role.
“Secretary Chao’s extensive record of strong leadership and her expertise are invaluable assets in our mission to rebuild our infrastructure in a fiscally responsible manner,” said President-elect Trump. “She has an amazing life story and has helped countless Americans in her public service career. I am pleased to nominate Elaine as Secretary of the Department of Transportation.”
“The President-elect has outlined a clear vision to transform our country’s infrastructure, accelerate economic growth and productivity, and create good paying jobs across the country,” said Ms. Chao. “I am honored to be nominated by the President-elect to serve my beloved country as Transportation Secretary.”
Elaine L. Chao is a Distinguished Fellow at Hudson Institute. She is the 24th U.S. Secretary of Labor who served from 2001-2009. She is the first American woman of Asian descent to be appointed to a President’s Cabinet in our nation’s history.
An immigrant who arrived in America at the age of eight speaking not a word of English, Chao received her U.S. Citizenship when she was 19 years old. Secretary Chao’s experience transitioning to a new country has motivated her to devote most of her professional life to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to build better lives.
Secretary Chao has a distinguished career in the public, private and nonprofit sectors. As the first Secretary of Labor in the 21st Century, she focused on increasing the competitiveness of America’s workforce in a global economy and achieved record results in workplace safety and health.
Prior to the Department of Labor, Secretary Chao was President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of America where she restored public trust and confidence in one of our nation’s premier institutions of private charitable giving after it had been tarnished by financial mismanagement and abuse. As director of the Peace Corps, she established the first programs in the Baltic nations and the newly independent states of the former Soviet Union. Her government service also includes serving as Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission. She has also worked in the private sector as Vice President of Syndications at Bank of America Capital Markets Group and Citicorp.
Secretary Chao earned her MBA from the Harvard Business School and an economics degree from Mount Holyoke College. Recognized for her extensive record of accomplishments and public service, she is the recipient of 35 honorary doctorate degrees.
Michael Sacco, president of the Seafarers International Union, said, “There is nobody better qualified to be Secretary of Transportation than Elaine Chao. Throughout her time in government, Elaine Chao has long been a steadfast friend to the SIU and to maritime labor. The industry has no better supporter than Elaine Chao, and she has stood up to defend the Jones Act, the Maritime Security Program, cargo preference and the other key programs that keep our industry alive. She understands the importance of providing jobs to America’s working families, and she has seen firsthand the value of the United States Merchant Marine to our nation’s defense and prosperity. We look forward to working with her again.”
“Elaine Chao is an outstanding choice as Secretary of Transportation. She has been an effective leader in government, the private sector, and in the non-profit sector. I believe she will be able to pull these different stakeholders together for the good of the country,” said Brian Gallagher, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide.
“The first Asian Pacific American woman to be appointed to the President’s Cabinet, Secretary Chao was also a great Deputy Secretary of Transportation and has extensive experience in transportation. She will help improve our country’s infrastructure and create more jobs. This is wonderful news for the Asian Pacific American community,” said Chiling Tong, CEO of the International Leadership Foundation.
Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association of the New York City Police Department (SBA), a labor union representing more than 13,000 active and retired police sergeants, praised President-elect Trump’s selection of Elaine Chao.
“The men and women I represent will always be grateful for the skill and tenacity Elaine Chao displayed in pushing through expanded overtime protections for millions of Americans—including police officers—and defending them from employers, like the City of New York, that tried to take them away from working men and women,” said Mullins. “The American people can rest assured that as Secretary of Transportation she will demonstrate the same skill, energy, and commitment to the concerns of ordinary Americans that were the hallmarks of her tenure at the Labor Department. The SBA calls on Congress to quickly confirm Elaine L. Chao as Secretary of Transportation.”
UPDATED BULLETIN NOVEMBER 29, 2016
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Announces New Vice Chairs and Executive Committee Members
Serving on Presidential Transition Team
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Team Mike Pence today announced the addition of new Vice Chairs, Executive Committee members, and key staff leadership who will join the Trump-Pence Presidential Transition Team.
Joining the distinguished group of Vice Chairs are Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis, Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland, Congressman Tom Reed and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and U.S. Senator Tim Scott. Also joining the Executive Committee are: Congressman Sean Duffy, Congressman Trey Gowdy, Congressman Dennis Ross, Pastor Darrell Scott and Kiron Skinner.
President-elect Trump’s Presidential Transition Team Vice Chairs and Executive Committee consist of:
Vice Chairs:
Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Dr. Ben Carson
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, USA (Ret.)
Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani
Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis (R-WY)
Incoming Deputy National Security Advisor Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland
Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY)
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)
U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL)
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
Executive Committee:
Congressman Lou Barletta (R-PA)
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Congressman Chris Collins (R-NY)
Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI)
Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC)
Jared Kushner
Congressman Tom Marino (R-PA)
Rebekah Mercer
Steven Mnuchin
Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA)
Congressman Dennis Ross (R-FL)
Anthony Scaramucci
Pastor Darrell Scott
Kiron Skinner
Peter Thiel
Donald Trump Jr.
Eric Trump
Ivanka Trump
RNC Chairman and incoming White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus
Trump Campaign CEO and incoming Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President, Stephen K. Bannon
President-elect Trump also named additional key leadership staff positions supporting the Presidential Transition Team: Aaron Chang, Steven Cheung, AJ Delgado, Jeff DeWit, Jessica Ditto, George Gigicos, Michael Glassner, Stephanie Grisham, Katrina Pierson and Sean Spicer.
The Presidential Transition Team’s leadership staff lineup consists of:
Nick Ayers, Senior Advisor, Vice President-elect
Kellyanne Conway, Senior Advisor
David Bossie, Deputy Executive Director
Aaron Chang, Advance Lead
Steven Cheung, Director of Rapid Response
AJ Delgado, Senior Advisor
Jeff DeWit, Special Advisor for Operations
Jessica Ditto, Deputy Communications Director
George Gigicos, Director of Advance
Michael Glassner, Special Advisor for Operations
Stephanie Grisham, Press Director
Hope Hicks, National Press Secretary
Don McGahn, General Counsel
Jason Miller, Communications Director
Stephen Miller, National Policy Director
Katrina Pierson, Senior Advisor
Josh Pitcock, Senior Advisor, Vice President-elect
Dan Scavino, Director of Social Media
Marc Short, Senior Advisor, Vice President-elect
Sean Spicer, Senior Communications Advisor
Katie Walsh, Senior Advisor
Earlier this month President-elect Donald J. Trump announced that Vice President-elect Mike Pence will serve as Chairman of the Presidential Transition Team and Rick Dearborn will join the Presidential Transition Team as Executive Director.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump to Nominate Steven Mnuchin as Secretary of the Treasury, Wilbur Ross as Secretary of Commerce and Todd Ricketts as Deputy Secretary of Commerce
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Steven Mnuchin as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury, Wilbur Ross as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce and Todd Ricketts as Deputy Secretary of Commerce. This team will be instrumental in implementing the President-elect’s America First economic plan that will create more than 25 million jobs over the next decade.
Mr. Mnuchin has decades of financial management experience including serving as Chief Information Officer at Goldman Sachs as well as finance director for President-elect Trump’s presidential campaign.
“Steve Mnuchin is a world-class financier, banker and businessman, and has played a key role in developing our plan to build a dynamic, booming economy that will create millions of jobs,” said President-elect Trump. “His expertise and pro-growth ideas make him the ideal candidate to serve as Secretary of the Treasury. He purchased IndyMac Bank for $1.6 billion and ran it very professionally, selling it for $3.4 billion plus a return of capital. That’s the kind of people I want in my administration representing our country.”
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our great country in this important role. I understand what needs to be done to fix the economy. I look forward to helping President-elect Trump implement a bold economic agenda that creates good-paying jobs and defends the American worker,” said Mr. Mnuchin.
Since 2004, Mr. Mnuchin has been the Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Dune Capital Management, one of the country’s premier investment firms, specializing in public equity markets, real estate and the entertainment industry. He also founded OneWest Bank Group LLC in 2009 and served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Prior to that, Mr. Mnuchin worked for 17 years at Goldman Sachs, where he oversaw trading in government securities, mortgages, money markets, and municipal bonds and rose to become the company’s Chief Information Officer.
Mr. Mnuchin has extensive experience in investing and financing the entertainment business. He founded RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which has produced wildly successful films, including Avatar, the highest grossing film in history ($2.8B worldwide), American Sniper, the X-Men series and many more.
He is a Member of the Board of The Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA), UCLA Health System Board, New York Presbyterian Hospital, the Los Angeles Police Foundation, and Life Trustee of New York Presbyterian Hospital. Mr. Mnuchin has a bachelor’s degree from Yale University.
In addition, President-elect Trump announced his intent to nominate Wilbur Ross as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce, a man renowned for his extraordinary business career and economic expertise.
“Wilbur Ross is a champion of American manufacturing and knows how to help companies succeed. Most importantly, he is one of the greatest negotiators I have ever met, and that comes from me, the author of The Art of the Deal. Together, we will take on the special interests and stand up for American jobs,” said President-elect Trump. “Wilbur knows that cutting taxes for working families, reducing burdensome government regulations and unleashing America’s energy resources will strengthen our economy at a time when our country needs to see significant growth. I am proud to nominate him as Secretary of Commerce.”
“I am delighted to have been selected to join President-elect Trump’s Cabinet and look forward to working especially closely with Steve Mnuchin to implement the economic programs which we have developed jointly to implement the President-elect’s strategy for accelerating our economic growth,” said Mr. Ross.
For 25 years Mr. Ross headed Rothschild Inc. where he built a legacy of saving jobs and restructuring failing companies back to profitability. He has successfully grown businesses in the telecommunications, textiles, steel, and coal industries. In 2000, Mr. Ross started the investment firm WL Ross & Co.
Mr. Ross served as the President-elect’s top economic advisor on trade policy. He agrees with President-elect Trump’s plan to bring back jobs, eliminate the trade deficit and make good deals for America’s workers. He is a world-class negotiator and can be counted on to be a forceful advocate for America’s interests in the global economy. He received a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and his MBA from Harvard University.
In addition to Mr. Ross’ nomination, President-elect Trump announced his choice of Todd Ricketts, co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, to serve as Deputy Commerce Secretary.
“Todd Ricketts is an immensely successful businessman with unparalleled knowledge of the finance industry,” said President-elect Trump. “As Deputy Commerce Secretary he will help us cut waste and streamline government so that it works for the people of America. The incredible job he and the Ricketts family did in the purchase and turnaround of the Chicago Cubs – one perfect step after another, leading to the World Championship, is what I want representing our people. I am very proud to have him on our team.”
“I am honored that President-elect Donald J. Trump has asked me to serve our country at this critical juncture in our history. Advancing practical policies that promote economic opportunity is critical to making America great again. I’m eager to begin this important work and serving with Wilbur Ross to implement President-elect Trump’s economic agenda, which will improve the lives of all Americans,” said Mr. Ricketts.
Mr. Ricketts is committed to promoting the values of fiscal responsibility and educating taxpayers on wasteful and excessive government spending. He is the son of Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts and has years of hands-on experience in the finance industry. Like President-elect Trump, Mr. Ricketts will use this knowledge to fix the broken Washington D.C. system, keep jobs in the United States and spur job growth.
Mr. Ricketts has consistently spearheaded efforts to defend the taxpayers’ money. Ricketts is a graduate of Loyola University Chicago. In 2016, Mr. Ricketts helped deliver a World Series Championship to the people of Chicago as a key member of the Cubs ownership group.
Readout of Calls with World Leaders Held Today by
President-Elect Donald J. Trump
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today spoke with four world leaders.
President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai congratulated President-elect Trump on his historic victory. The two men discussed the grave terrorism threats facing both countries and pledged to work more closely together in order to meet these growing threats.
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte of the Philippines offered his congratulatory wishes to President-elect Trump. In their conversation, they noted the long history of friendship and cooperation between the two nations, and agreed that the two governments would continue to work together closely on matters of shared interest and concern.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore congratulated President-elect Trump on his remarkable election victory. The two men discussed the long history of good economic, political, and security relations between the United States and Singapore.
President-elect Trump spoke with President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan, who offered her congratulations. During the discussion, they noted the close economic, political, and security ties exists between Taiwan and the United States. President-elect Trump also congratulated President Tsai on becoming President of Taiwan earlier this year.
Readout of Calls with World Leaders Held by
President-Elect Donald J. Trump and
Vice President-Elect Mike Pence
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence today continued calls with world leaders to thank them for their congratulatory wishes.
Readout of phone call with the President-elect Trump and the Prime Minister of Norway:
President-elect Trump thanked the Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg for her well wishes and congratulations on a historic election. The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Norway. President-elect Trump said he looked forward to participating in alliance building forums to strengthen ties within the global community.
Readout of phone call with Vice President-elect Pence and the President of Armenia:
The President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan shared with Vice President-elect Pence today his hope for a deeper economic relationship with the United States. Vice President-elect Pence expressed gratitude for the many contributions of the Armenian-American community to the United States.
Readout of phone call with Vice President-elect Pence and the President of Cyprus:
The President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades offered his congratulations to Vice President-elect Pence today and shared his commitment to build upon an already strong relationship between the two nations. Vice President-elect Pence expressed his pride in the long history of cooperation between the two countries and his interest in working closely together in the future.
Readout of phone call with Vice President-elect Pence and the Vice President of the European Union:
The Vice President of the European Union Federica Mogherini offered congratulations to Vice President-elect Pence and highlighted the importance of success for the United States and partners in the EU in tackling ISIS. Vice President-elect Pence reaffirmed President-elect Trump’s commitment to defeating the global threat of ISIS.
Readout of phone call with Vice President-elect Pence and the Prime Minister of Jamaica:
Vice President-elect Pence and the Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holmes had a productive conversation about the close economic cooperation between Jamaica and the United States. Vice President-elect Pence also expressed appreciation for the many contributions of Jamaican-Americans to the United States.
Readout of phone call with Vice President-elect Pence and the President of Mongolia:
The President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdori offered his congratulations to Vice President-elect Pence today on his election and expressed his desire to continue the close partnership with the United States in Afghanistan and abroad to confront the threat of global terrorism. Vice President-elect Pence shared his encouragement for the deepening economic relationship between the two countries.
Readout of phone call with Vice President-elect Pence and the President of Sri Lanka:
The President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena thanked Vice President-elect Pence for his commitment to strong relations between the two nations and to government reform. Vice President-elect Pence shared his gratitude for the desire to work together and complimented President Sirisena for the work he has done to heal Sri Lanka and unite the country following civil war.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Intends to Nominate Dr. Ben Carson as Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Dr. Ben Carson to serve as Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Dr. Carson is a distinguished national leader who overcame his troubled youth in the inner city of Detroit to become a renowned neurosurgeon who served as the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland.
“I am thrilled to nominate Dr. Ben Carson as our next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Ben Carson has a brilliant mind and is passionate about strengthening communities and families within those communities. We have talked at length about my urban renewal agenda and our message of economic revival, very much including our inner cities. Ben shares my optimism about the future of our country and is part of ensuring that this is a Presidency representing all Americans. He is a tough competitor and never gives up.”
“I am honored to accept the opportunity to serve our country in the Trump administration,” said Dr. Carson. “I feel that I can make a significant contribution particularly by strengthening communities that are most in need. We have much work to do in enhancing every aspect of our nation and ensuring that our nation’s housing needs are met.”
Ben Carson was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 18, 1951. While his mother lacked access to a quality education, she encouraged her sons in their scholastic pursuits and instilled the value of hard work. Carson graduated with honors from Southwestern High School, where he also became a senior commander in the school’s ROTC program. He earned a full scholarship to Yale University and graduated in 1973 with a B.A. degree in psychology.
Carson then enrolled in the School of Medicine at the University of Michigan, choosing to become a neurosurgeon. Dr. Carson became the director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital at age 33 and earned fame for his groundbreaking work separating conjoined twins.
Twenty years ago, Carson and his wife Candy started the Carson Scholars Fund, which is now active in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It has provided more than 7,300 scholarships since 1994 to students from all backgrounds that achieve at the highest academic levels and community service. It also encompasses the Reading Room program and reading rooms have been placed throughout the country to stimulate a love for reading, especially in those who are underserved.
In 2000, the Library of Congress selected Dr. Carson as one of its “Living Legends.” The following year, CNN and Time magazine named Dr. Carson as one of the nation’s 20 foremost physicians and scientists. In 2006, he received the Spingarn Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the NAACP. In February 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Dr. Carson the Ford’s Theatre Lincoln Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Former Pentagon chief Leon Panetta: Democrats Should Give Mattis a Waiver to be Defense Secretary
Washington Post
Josh Rogin
December 6, 2016
Several Democratic lawmakers are raising concerns about Congress passing legislation to allow retired Marine Gen. James N. Mattis to be secretary of defense so soon after taking off his military uniform. But President Obama’s former defense secretary Leon Panetta believes Mattis should get the waiver and the job, he told me in an interview.
“It’s important that the Congress in the process of providing that waiver makes sure that Jim Mattis understands that he has to play a role not just on the military side but also on the civilian side. I think he does,” Panetta told me on the sidelines of the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
Panetta also said the 1947 law mandating that a defense secretary be out of uniform for 10 years — later changed to seven — was “arbitrary” and was crafted in a different era when generals had a singular role as war fighters, whereas today’s generals have more diverse roles.
Panetta told me that Mattis often differed with the Obama White House on policy and wasn’t shy about it. He often called internally for more military presence in the Middle East to send signals to Iran. Sometimes Obama accepted his recommendations and sometimes he did not.
For example, after Iran shot down an American drone in 2011, Mattis recommended Obama send fighter escorts for drone flights to show the Iranians such moves were unacceptable and Obama agreed. But in 2012 Mattis wanted a third aircraft carrier group deployed in the region to respond to Iranian maritime aggression in the Strait of Hormuz, something the White House rejected.
“Sometimes his attitude rubbed some people in the White House the wrong way, because he was aggressive,” said Panetta. “It never made him hesitate to keep saying what he believed was necessary. You wanted Jim Mattis in the room, because he speaks truth to power.”
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Intends to Nominate General James Mattis as Secretary of the
United States Department of Defense
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump announced yesterday his intent to nominate General James Mattis, retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general, to serve as Secretary of the United States Department of Defense. Among the most decorated and legendary leaders in our country, Gen. Mattis has spent his life defending America in numerous theaters of war.
Gen. Mattis commanded at multiple levels during his 44 year career as an infantry Marine. Before retiring in 2013, he was the Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), directing military operations of more than 200,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and Marines across the Middle East. Gen. Mattis has been at the forefront of the development of our nation’s counterinsurgency tactics, and has earned accolades for his ferocity, intellect and dedication, making him one of the foremost defense experts in the world.
“I am proud to nominate General James Mattis to Secretary of Defense,” said President-elect Trump. “He is one of the most effective generals and extraordinary leaders of our time, who has committed his life to his love for our country. General Mattis is the living embodiment of the Marine Corps motto, ‘Semper Fidelis,’ always faithful, and the American people are fortunate that a man of his character and integrity will now be the civilian leader atop the Department of Defense. Under his leadership, we will rebuild our military and alliances, destroy terrorists and face our enemies head on, and make America safe again.”
“I am honored by President-elect Trump’s nomination and his respect for the brave men and women of the Armed Forces of the United States,” said Gen. Mattis. “To the President-elect, our soon to be commander in chief, to our military personnel, to the talented civilians in the Department of Defense, and to the American people, I pledge the best of my abilities to ensuring a strong and secure America.”
Gen. Mattis is a native of Pullman, Washington. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Central Washington University and was commissioned a second lieutenant through ROTC in 1972.
As a lieutenant colonel, Gen. Mattis commanded an assault battalion breaching the Iraqi minefields in Operation Desert Storm. As a colonel, he commanded the 7th Marine Regiment and, on Pentagon duty, he served as the Department of Defense Executive Secretary. As a brigadier general he was the Senior Military Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense.
Following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Gen. Mattis, led the Special Operation Forces against the Taliban in Afghanistan. As a major general, he commanded the First Marine Division during the initial attack and subsequent stability operations in Iraq. As a general, he served concurrently as the Commander of U.S. Joint Forces Command and as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation.
As a two-star general, Gen. Mattis led the First Marine Division from Kuwait to Baghdad in a matter of weeks in 2003, annihilating Saddam Hussein’s defenses and reaching Baghdad faster and with fewer losses than anyone could have expected.
In November 2007, Gen. Mattis was promoted to four-star general. He became Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) in 2010 and directed operations across the Middle East before retiring in 2013. Working closely with Gen. Petraeus, Gen. Mattis produced the revolutionary Army/Marine Corps Counterinsurgency Field Manual, the definitive work on how the U.S. military should deal with Iraqi insurgents. He is co-editor of the book, Warriors & Citizens: American Views of Our Military.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Intends to Nominate Linda McMahon to Serve as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Linda McMahon to serve as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration, a cabinet-level position.
“My America First agenda is going to bring back our jobs and roll back the burdensome regulations that are hurting our middle class workers and small businesses. To help push our agenda forward, I am pleased to nominate Linda McMahon as the head of the Small Business Administration,” said President-elect Trump.
“Linda has a tremendous background and is widely recognized as one of the country’s top female executives advising businesses around the globe. She helped grow WWE from a modest 13-person operation to a publicly traded global enterprise with more than 800 employees in offices worldwide. Linda is going to be a phenomenal leader and champion for small businesses and unleash America’s entrepreneurial spirit all across the country.”
“Our small businesses are the largest source of job creation in our country,” said Ms. McMahon. “I am honored to join the incredibly impressive economic team that President-elect Trump has assembled to ensure that we promote our country’s small businesses and help them grow and thrive.”
Ms. McMahon advises global businesses as part of APCO Worldwide’s International Advisory Council. She is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Women’s Leadership LIVE, LLC, a company that uses live events and ongoing mentorships to educate and inspire women to launch and expand their own businesses, advance their careers toward executive roles, and pursue opportunities for leadership in public service.
Ms. McMahon is a co-founder and former chief executive officer of WWE, based in Stamford, Connecticut.
In 2014, she was honored by the Fairfield/Westchester County Business Journal as one of its “Women Making an Impact.” In 2013, she was named one of New York Moves Magazine’s “Power Women.” In 2007, she was named one of Multichannel News’ “Wonder Women,” recognizing her accomplishments as a leader in the cable television industry.
Ms. McMahon spearheaded a wide variety of community and charitable programs at WWE, including the company’s Get R.E.A.L. educational and literacy programs. The Make-A-Wish Foundation has recognized WWE as a top wish granter, awarding it its highest honor in 2004. Ms. McMahon was appointed to the organization’s National Advisory Council in 2005. During her tenure, WWE was the recipient of the USO of Metropolitan Washington’s first-ever “Legacy of Hope” award, in honor of Bob Hope, for its extensive support of our troops. In 2007, the company received the Secretary of Defense Exceptional Public Service Award for its support of deployed service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In 2009, Ms. McMahon served on the Connecticut Board of Education as an appointee of Governor M. Jodi Rell.
Ms. McMahon serves on the boards of Sacred Heart University of Fairfield, Connecticut; the Close Up Foundation, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit that works to educate and inspire young people to participate in our democracy; and American Corporate Partners, a New York-based organization that pairs returning veterans with mentors in the workforce. She also serves as President of the Advisory Board for Operation Helmet, which provides comfortable and protective helmet pads for U.S. combat troops; and is a member of the Advisory Board for SoldierStrong, which provides scholarships and rehabilitation technology for returning veterans. She is a graduate of East Carolina University.
What They Are Saying: Leaders Praise President-Elect Trump’s Nomination of Governor Terry Branstad to be Ambassador of China
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)
“Governor Branstad is a friend and colleague and someone I know very well. As the long-time governor of Iowa, he understands the global nature of the state and national economies. Governor Branstad understands China, having been there on numerous trade missions and having a friendship with President Xi Jinping. He’s the longest-serving governor in our nation’s history. Iowans have chosen him for his successful track record as the chief executive, his trustworthiness and his reputation as a straight shooter. Those attributes would serve the United States very well if he’s confirmed for this position. He ought to be confirmed very easily.”
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA)
“President-elect Trump has made an excellent choice in nominating Governor Terry Branstad as the United States Ambassador to China; his experience with China speaks for itself and he will excel in this new role,” stated Ernst. “Having worked alongside the Governor for many years, I know he will exemplify the same leadership, thoughtfulness, and dedication in his role as Ambassador to China on behalf of the United States as he did for the people of Iowa. I’d like to congratulate Terry, his wife Chris, and their children, and wish them the very best as they embark on this new adventure.”
Lu Kang, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, People’s Republic of China
“Mr. Branstad is an old friend of the Chinese people and we welcome him to play a greater role in promoting Sino-US relations. The US ambassador to China is an important bridge between the US government and the Chinese government.”
The Republican Governor’s Association
“Governor Terry Branstad is an exceptional choice by President-elect Trump to represent America as U.S. Ambassador to China,” said RGA Chairman Governor Scott Walker. “In his nearly 22 years as Iowa’s chief executive, Governor Branstad has consistently strengthened his state, and now as our nation’s top liaison to China, he’ll help strengthen American interests abroad. The RGA congratulates Governor Branstad on his selection and looks forward to his leadership on the world stage.
Paul E. Schickler, President, DuPont Pioneer
“Governor Branstad is a smart choice for U.S. Ambassador to China. It will be good for the United States, good for China and good for Iowa. The governor brings two important strengths to this role: strong existing relationships with China at multiple levels and experience as a leading advocate for trade. These strengths will benefit international commerce and help further advance China’s goal of modernizing its agricultural industry. I fully support Senate approval of the governor’s appointment.”
Jay Timmons, President and CEO of National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)
“Terry Branstad is the perfect pick for this important position. Working closely with Gov. Branstad and his outstanding team for many years, I know he is a man true to his word and has been tested over and over again as Iowa’s chief executive, said Timmons. From leading his state out of tough economic times to balancing Iowa’s budget, he understands what manufacturers and businesses need to invest and grow—and has a proven record of results.
“The governor’s deep understanding of China, and close relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, uniquely qualifies him for this vital post. For manufacturers, China stands as one of our largest trade and investment partners, but it is also a major challenge, imposing a range of market-distorting policies and practices that impact manufacturers in the United States, said Timmons. I have full confidence that Gov. Branstad will help forge a strong U.S.–China relationship that is based on the principles of fairness, respect and, most importantly, the rule of law. He understands that manufacturers are committed to building meaningful ties with China—but will not settle for anything less than a free and fair competitive landscape where both countries are playing by the same rules.”
Mary Andringa, Chairman of the Board of Vermeer Corporation
“As the leader of an Iowa-based equipment manufacturer, I have worked closely with Gov. Branstad over the course of his many years of service to the state of Iowa,” said Andringa. “The governor is a pragmatic and inclusive leader who knows how to bring people together to solve problems and pursue opportunities. He has more than 30 years of experience working closely with Chinese leaders and has proudly hosted them in Iowa on numerous occasions. The governor knows the importance of a strong and constructive relationship with one of our largest trading partners, and he has the experience needed to represent us effectively in Beijing.”
Siva Yam, President, U.S. – China Chamber of Commerce
“Governor Terry Branstad is an excellent choice. President Xi Jinping lived in Iowa for three weeks, and he has a special relationship with Governor Branstad and a passion for the State of Iowa. Governor Branstad has made a number of trips to China and visited President Xi on a number of occasions. China is in the heart of Governor Branstad, and he understands how important China is for the U.S. In a country that personal relationship (Guanxi) is paramount, this will help to bridge the differences between the two greatest nations in the world. I can tell you that this is an excellent choice that could only be made with in-depth research and good understanding of the socio-political elements.”
Neil Dierks, CEO of the National Pork Producers Council
“I have no doubt that Gov. Branstad will be a great ambassador to China, and with his background, it will be good for our industry, good for agriculture and good for rural America and the country at large. President-elect Trump couldn’t have made a better pick for this important post.”
Robert Hormats, Former Under – Secretary of State
“It’s a good pick because he knows President Xi, he can represent the heartland of the United States, which I think is very positive, and the fact that President Xi has been in his state twice is a very positive thing…It creates a personal relationship that is very hard to replicate.”
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Intends to Nominate Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to Serve as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to serve as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, a cabinet-level position. An expert in Constitutional law and one of the country’s top attorneys general, Pruitt brings a deep understanding of the impact of regulations on both the environment and the economy making him an excellent choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
“For too long, the Environmental Protection Agency has spent taxpayer dollars on an out-of-control anti-energy agenda that has destroyed millions of jobs, while also undermining our incredible farmers and many other businesses and industries at every turn. As my EPA Administrator, Scott Pruitt, the highly respected Attorney General from the state of Oklahoma, will reverse this trend and restore the EPA’s essential mission of keeping our air and our water clean and safe,” said President-elect Donald Trump. “My administration strongly believes in environmental protection, and Scott Pruitt will be a powerful advocate for that mission while promoting jobs, safety and opportunity.”
“I am deeply grateful and honored to serve as President-elect Trump’s EPA Administrator,” said Mr. Pruitt. “The American people are tired of seeing billions of dollars drained from our economy due to unnecessary EPA regulations, and I intend to run this agency in a way that fosters both responsible protection of the environment and freedom for American businesses.”
Mr. Pruitt will be deeply involved in the implementation of President-elect Trump’s energy plan, which will move America toward energy independence, create millions of new jobs and protect clean air and water.
Mr. Pruitt will ensure that we conserve our natural habitats, reserves and resources, while unleashing an energy revolution that will bring vast new wealth to our country. Mr. Pruitt agrees with President-elect Trump that we must rescind all job-destroying executive actions and eliminate all barriers to responsible energy production. This will create at least a half million jobs each year and produce $30 billion in higher wages.
Mr. Pruitt has been a national leader against the EPA’s job-killing war on coal. As Oklahoma’s Attorney General, Pruitt established the state’s first “federalism unit” to combat unwarranted regulation and overreach by the federal government. Pruitt agrees with President-elect Trump that states should have the sovereignty to make many regulatory decisions for their own markets.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Nominates Andy Puzder as Secretary of the Department of Labor
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, as Secretary of the Department of Labor.
“Andy Puzder has created and boosted the careers of thousands of Americans, and his extensive record fighting for workers makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Department of Labor,” said President-elect Trump. “Andy will fight to make American workers safer and more prosperous by enforcing fair occupational safety standards and ensuring workers receive the benefits they deserve, and he will save small businesses from the crushing burdens of unnecessary regulations that are stunting job growth and suppressing wages.”
“I am honored to be nominated by President-elect Trump for Secretary of Labor. I look forward to the opportunity to help President-elect Trump restore America’s global economic leadership,” said Mr. Puzder. “The President-elect believes, as do I, that the right government policies can result in more jobs and better wages for the American worker. I’m proud to be offered the chance to serve in his Administration.”
“I congratulate Andy Puzder on his nomination by President-elect Trump to serve our nation as Secretary of Labor. As someone who has worked with CKE for more than three decades – from a restaurant crew member, to my current position as COO – I have personally witnessed the leadership Andy has demonstrated since he became CEO in 2000. He has always led CKE as an entrepreneurial company maintaining a focus on hard work and motivation instead of bureaucracy and red tape. Andy is someone who understands workers, their motivation, and what employees need in terms of job fulfillment and opportunities. Andy’s leadership has provided growth opportunities for employees throughout our entire organization and I know he will be steadfast in promoting the welfare and success of all hard working American citizens in this new role,” said Eric Williams, Chief Operating Officer of CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.
“Andy Puzder’s nomination as Secretary of Labor has given me even more faith in President-elect Trump’s commitment to leading America back to prosperity. I have seen numerous positive character traits in Andy while working with him at Carl’s Jr. as a restaurant owner and franchisee for the past 13 years: he is solid on his word, sincere in his approach, and very driven to overcome whatever challenges may come his way. He sincerely cares as much about our cashiers as he does about the restaurant owners. His foresight, vision and desire for fairness will help make nationwide economic prosperity an achievable destination. His work ethic has been an inspiration to all of us who have worked along side of him, and it has been a pleasure to learn from the best of the best. I know he is going to do an outstanding job as President-elect Trump’s Secretary of Labor,” said Troi Martin Wierdsma, Carl’s Jr. Owner.
“Andy is an exceptional choice to lead the Labor Department due to his business experience and policy acumen on so many issues impacting employers and employees in today’s economy. Andy would also be able to champion how the franchise business model, which generates a higher percentage of new jobs in the economy than non-franchises, are a key part of the solution to wage growth and upward mobility that so many voters are looking for out of policymakers in Washington,” said Robert Cresanti, President & CEO of the International Franchise Association.
“Mr. Puzder would provide welcome relief for the small business community that has had to endure years of regulatory assault. He is someone who deeply understands the regulatory burden facing job creators because it is one that he lives with every day running two of the nation’s most popular restaurant franchises,” said Alfredo Ortiz, President, Job Creators Network in the Daily Caller.
Andy Puzder was raised in a working class community in Cleveland, Ohio. Son of a car salesman, Andy earned his way through school while supporting his family by working in construction, landscaping and painting houses. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University, becoming the first in his family to graduate from college, and a law degree at Washington University.
From 1978 through 1991, Mr. Puzder was a trial lawyer in St. Louis, Missouri, before entering private practice in California. In 1995, Mr. Puzder served as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Fidelity National Financial Inc., managing one of the largest corporate legal departments in the country.
In 1997, Mr. Puzder was named Executive Vice President and General Counsel for CKE Restaurants, and in 2000, Mr. Puzder became president and CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc. Puzder is credited with turning around both the Hardee’s brand and CKE, allowing the company to survive. It is now a quick-service food organization that owns or franchises more than 3,750 restaurants in the United States and around the world, generates $1.4 billion in annual revenue and, with its franchises, employs more than 75,000 people in the U.S.
In 2010, Mr. Puzder co-wrote the book Job Creation: How It Really Works and Why Government Doesn’t Understand It, in which he helped provide a framework for instilling strong optimism among U.S. businesses that will create millions of new jobs.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Nominates General John Kelly as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate General John Kelly as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
As Commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Gen. Kelly oversaw U.S. military operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, giving him unique insight into some of the challenges the United States faces at its southern border. Just as importantly, he was intimately involved in, and often coordinated, the whole of U.S. Government interagency efforts in the interdiction of drug and human trafficking, counterterrorism, human rights, and working with partners to safeguard southern approaches to the U.S. border.
“Gen. John Kelly’s decades of military service and deep commitment to fighting the threat of terrorism inside our borders makes him the ideal choice to serve as our Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security,” said President-elect Donald J. Trump. “He is the right person to spearhead the urgent mission of stopping illegal immigration and securing our borders, streamlining TSA and improving coordination between our intelligence and law enforcement agencies. With Gen. Kelly at the helm of DHS, the American people will have a leader committed to our safety as well as one who will work hand-in-hand with America’s rank-and-file TSA, ICE and Border Patrol officers.”
“I am humbled and grateful to be nominated to serve in President-elect Trump’s cabinet as Homeland Security Secretary,” said Gen. John Kelly. “The American people voted in this election to stop terrorism, take back sovereignty at our borders, and put a stop to political correctness that for too long has dictated our approach to national security. I will tackle those issues with a seriousness of purpose and a deep respect for our laws and Constitution. I am honored for the opportunity to be back in the service to our country, and our people.”
Gen. Kelly was born and raised in Boston. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1970, and was discharged as a sergeant in 1972. Following graduation from the University of Massachusetts in 1976, he was commissioned as an officer in the Marines. Since then, he has commanded at every level from platoon commander through corps level and combatant command in both peace and war.
During his many years as an officer he notably served as the Commandant’s Liaison Officer to the U.S. House of Representatives, and in a subsequent assignment to the entire U.S Congress as a brigadier general.
In another notable assignment, this time as a three star, he served as the senior military assistant to the Secretary of Defense from March 2011 to October 2012 before commanding the United States Southern Command.
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Mr. Rex Tillerson, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, to serve as Secretary of the United States Department of State.
Among the most accomplished business leaders and international dealmakers in the world, Mr. Tillerson has spent his career protecting the jobs of his employees, who number more than 70,000. Guiding operations around the world that include more than 200 offices, Mr. Tillerson knows how to manage a global organization and successfully navigate the complex architecture of world affairs and diverse foreign leaders. As Secretary of State, he will be a forceful and clear-eyed advocate for America’s vital national interests, and help reverse years of misguided foreign policies and actions that have weakened America’s security and standing in the world. The American people will once again have a world-class leader working on their behalf, enhancing the prospects for peace and prosperity among nations.
“Rex Tillerson’s career is the embodiment of the American dream. Through hard work, dedication and smart deal making, Rex rose through the ranks to become CEO of ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest and most respected companies,” said President-elect Donald J. Trump. “His tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics make him an excellent choice for Secretary of State. He will promote regional stability and focus on the core national security interests of the United States. Rex knows how to manage a global enterprise, which is crucial to running a successful State Department, and his relationships with leaders all over the world are second to none. I can think of no one more prepared, and no one more dedicated, to serve as Secretary of State at this critical time in our history.”
“I am honored by President-elect Trump’s nomination and share his vision for restoring the credibility of the United States’ foreign relations and advancing our country’s national security,” said Mr. Tillerson. “We must focus on strengthening our alliances, pursuing shared national interests and enhancing the strength, security and sovereignty of the United States.”
Rex Tillerson is a native Texan who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. He began his career at Exxon Company, U.S.A. in 1975 as a production engineer.
After years of hard work and dedication to his company, Rex then became general manager of Exxon Company, U.S.A.’s central production division, responsible for oil and gas production operations throughout a large portion of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas.
In 1992, Mr. Tillerson was named production advisor to Exxon Corporation. Three years later he was named president of Exxon Yemen Inc. and Esso Exploration and Production Khorat Inc., and in January 1998, he was promoted to vice president of Exxon Ventures (CIS) Inc. and president of Exxon Neftegas Limited. In those roles, he was responsible for Exxon’s holdings in Russia and the Caspian Sea as well as the Sakhalin I consortium operations offshore Sakhalin Island, Russia.
In December 1999, he became executive vice president of Exxon Mobil Development Company. Mr. Tillerson was then named senior vice president of Exxon Mobil Corporation in August 2001, and was elected president of the corporation and member of the board of directors on March 1, 2004. Nearly two years after he was elected, Mr. Tillerson was named as chairman and CEO of the board on January 1, 2006.
Mr. Tillerson is not only a stalwart in his professional life, but also in the community. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and a trustee of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He is the vice chairman of the Ford’s Theatre Society and a recipient of the Lincoln Medal; immediate past national president of the Boy Scouts of America, a Distinguished Eagle Scout, and a former director of the United Negro College Fund. He was recognized as a distinguished alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin in 2006, and in 2013, was elected to the National Academy of Engineering.
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his selection of Stephen Miller to serve as Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Policy. Miller has served as a key advisor to several members of Congress, including U.S. Senator from Alabama Jeff Sessions, and served in senior leadership roles on both the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee.
Miller has been serving as the President-elect’s top advisor on policy since January 2016. As national policy director, he oversaw the entire policy operation, led the policy development and formulation efforts, and directed strategic policy decisions on a day-to-day basis. Miller also served throughout as the campaign’s chief speechwriter, and is currently the policy director for the President-elect’s Transition Team. As Senior Advisor to the President for Policy, Miller will also be responsible for directing White House policy staff, managing speechwriting functions, and working to ensure the enactment of the President’s policy agenda.
“Stephen played a central and wide-ranging role in our primary and general election campaign,” said President-Elect Trump. “He is deeply committed to the America First agenda, and understands the policies and actions necessary to put that agenda into effect. He is a strong advocate for protecting American workers, and will fulfill a crucial role in my Administration as my senior advisor on matters of policy.”
“Stephen Miller is the best person President-elect Donald Trump could have chosen to be his senior advisor for policy,” said U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions. “He has understood the Trump Movement from the beginning and has a unique understanding of the very real and honest concerns of the American people. Stephen’s insight comes from more than his keen political skills and his extraordinary communications and writing talents. These abilities are really founded on an amazingly comprehensive understanding of the key policy issues we face. He thinks broadly and is a master of detail. He will be an invaluable advisor to President-elect Trump as he faces a wide array of decisions in the months ahead. Stephen can and will, with integrity and loyalty to Mr. Trump and to America, distill vast sums of information in order to provide clear choices and honest advice. In the seven years he served with me, I was constantly amazed at his ability to quickly to absorb and master information. His talents will be so important in the days to come. I am very proud of Stephen for proving himself so well throughout this campaign and very happy that President-elect Trump will continue to have his loyal and proven friend at his side.”
“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to serve the President-elect, and to focus efforts to develop critical policies that serve the national interest. A Trump administration will focus unremittingly on the safety, security and economic well being of working Americans,” said Miller.
Miller played a major role in many high-stakes issues during his time in Congress, including numerous budget debates, multiple Supreme Court and lower court confirmations, and the formulation of a pro-worker agenda on trade and migration policy.
As national policy director to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Miller organized policy efforts on across numerous fronts including defense and security policy, energy reform and veterans care.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Intends to Nominate Former Texas Governor Rick Perry as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to name former Texas Governor Rick Perry as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy.
Gov. Perry was the chief executive of one of the country’s largest states and one of the largest economies in the world. He is also one of the most successful governors in modern history, having led Texas through a sustained period of economic growth and prosperity by developing the state’s energy resources and infrastructure, and making low-cost energy available to companies and families.
“As the Governor of Texas, Rick Perry created created a business climate that produced millions of new jobs and lower energy prices in his state, and he will bring that same approach to our entire country as Secretary of Energy,” said President-elect Trump. “My administration is going to make sure we take advantage of our huge natural resource deposits to make America energy independent and create vast new wealth for our nation, and Rick Perry is going to do an amazing job as the leader of that process.”
“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve as Secretary of Energy by President-elect Trump. I am deeply humbled by his trust in me,” said Gov. Perry. “As the former governor of the nation’s largest energy producing state, I know American energy is critical to our economy and our security. I look forward to engaging in a conversation about the development, stewardship and regulation of our energy resources, safeguarding our nuclear arsenal, and promoting an American energy policy that creates jobs and puts America first.”
With his executive experience, Gov. Perry will carryout President-elect Trump’s vision to make America energy independent, create millions of new jobs, and protect clean air and water.
Gov. Perry has devoted his entire adult life in service to America and to creating prosperity and opportunity for families. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a former farmer, and the longest serving governor in Texas history, having led the world’s 12th largest economy from 2000 to 2015.
Perry grew up the son of tenant farmers in the tiny West Texas community of Paint Creek. The younger of Ray and Amelia Perry’s two children, he was active in scouting and earned distinction as an Eagle Scout. He was one of the first in his family to go to college, earning a degree in Animal Science from Texas A&M University, where he was also a member of the Corps of Cadets and a Yell Leader.
Between 1972 and 1977, Perry served in the U.S. Air Force flying C-130 tactical airlift aircraft in Europe and the Middle East. He is a lifetime member of both the NRA and American Legion Post #75. Prior to being elected Lieutenant Governor in 1998, he served two terms as Texas Commissioner of Agriculture and three terms in the Texas House of Representatives.
As the 47th governor of the Lone Star State, Perry championed conservative principles that helped Texas become America’s economic engine by cutting taxes, controlling spending, making regulations fair, smart and predictable, and stopping lawsuit abuse. Under Gov. Perry’s leadership, Texas became a national leader for job creation, innovation and population growth.
Perry married his childhood sweetheart, Anita, in 1982. They have two children and two beautiful granddaughters.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Announces Travis Kalanick of Uber, Elon Musk of SpaceX and Tesla, and Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo to Join President’s Strategic and Policy Forum
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced that three additional members will join the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum: Travis Kalanick, CEO and Co-founder of Uber Technologies; Elon Musk, Chairman and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla; and Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo.
Earlier this month, President-elect Trump established the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum and announced an initial round of 16 members. The Forum, which is composed of some of America’s most highly respected and successful business leaders, will be called upon to meet with the President frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge as the President implements his economic agenda. The Forum will be chaired by Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone.
“America has the most innovative and vibrant companies in the world, and the pioneering CEOs joining this Forum today are at the top of their fields,” said President-elect Trump. “My Administration is going to work together with the private sector to improve the business climate and make it attractive for firms to create new jobs across the United States from Silicon Valley to the heartland.”
Members of the Forum will be charged with providing their individual views to the President — informed by their unique vantage points in the private sector — on how government policy impacts economic growth, job creation and productivity. The Forum is designed to provide direct input to the President from many of the best and brightest in the business world in a frank, non-bureaucratic and non-partisan manner.
With today’s announcement of three additional members, the individuals on the Forum now include:
Stephen A. Schwarzman (Forum Chairman), Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone;
Paul Atkins, CEO, Patomak Global Partners, LLC, Former Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission;
Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO, General Motors;
Toby Cosgrove, CEO, Cleveland Clinic;
Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, JPMorgan Chase & Co;
Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO, BlackRock;
Travis Kalanick, CEO and Co-founder, Uber Technologies;
Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company;
Rich Lesser, President and CEO, Boston Consulting Group;
Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.;
Jim McNerney, Former Chairman, President, and CEO, Boeing;
Elon Musk, Chairman and CEO, SpaceX and Tesla
Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo;
Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners;
Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President, and CEO, IBM;
Kevin Warsh, Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics, Hoover Institute, Former Member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
Mark Weinberger, Global Chairman and CEO, EY;
Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO, General Electric;
Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winner, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit;
Background on the Additional Members of the Forum Announced Today
Travis Kalanick, CEO and Co-Founder Uber Technologies. Travis Kalanick is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and co-founder of Uber. A Los Angeles native, he learned to code in middle school and studied engineering at UCLA. When he was still a student, Travis founded Scour, the first peer-to-peer search engine. He went on to start Red Swoosh, which was acquired by Akamai Technologies in 2007. In 2008 Travis and Garrett Camp dreamt of being able to get a ride at the push of a button on their smartphones. They soon made that dream a reality when they launched Uber, a global ridesharing service that has revolutionized the way people move, work and live in more than 450 cities and 80 countries around the world.
Elon Musk, Chairman and CEO, SpaceX and Tesla. Elon Musk co-founded Tesla Motors in 2003. As Chairman and CEO of that company, he oversees Tesla’s product strategy — including the design, engineering and manufacturing of more and more affordable electric vehicles for mainstream consumers. Mr. Musk also serves as Chairman and CEO of SpaceX, which he founded in 2002 to revolutionize space technology. SpaceX designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. Prior to Tesla and SpaceX, Mr. Musk started the Internet companies Zip2 and PayPal. Mr. Musk received a B.A. in physics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo. Indra Nooyi is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo. PepsiCo’s main businesses include Quaker, Tropicana, Gatorade, Frito-Lay and Pepsi-Cola. With more than $63 billion in annual net revenue, and more than $35 billion in the United States alone, PepsiCo makes hundreds of enjoyable foods and beverages that are loved throughout the world. PepsiCo is the largest Food and Beverage Company in the US, with approximately 110,000 employees and 100 manufacturing plants across the country. Its employees are based in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. She holds a B.S. from Madras Christian College, an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta and an M.P.P.M. from Yale University.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Intends to Nominate U.S. Congressman Ryan Zinke as Secretary of the Interior
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to appoint U.S. Congressman Ryan Zinke from Montana as Secretary of the Interior.
Rep. Zinke has spent his time in the U.S. House of Representatives building an impressive portfolio on Interior issues ranging from federal mineral leases to tribal affairs to public lands conservation. Rep. Zinke is widely praised for his voting record that supports the Teddy Roosevelt philosophy of managing public lands, which calls for multiple-use to include economic, recreation and conservation.
“I am pleased to nominate Congressman Ryan Zinke as our Secretary of the Interior. He has built one of the strongest track records on championing regulatory relief, forest management, responsible energy development and public land issues,” said President-elect Donald J. Trump. “As a former Navy SEAL, he has incredible leadership skills and an attitude of doing whatever it takes to win. America is the most beautiful country in the world and he is going to help keep it that way with smart management of our federal lands. At the same time, my administration’s goal is to repeal bad regulations and use our natural resources to create jobs and wealth for the American people, and Ryan will explore every possibility for how we can safely and responsibly do that.”
“As someone who grew up in a logging and rail town and hiking in Glacier National Park, I am honored and humbled to be asked to serve Montana and America as Secretary of Interior,” said Rep. Zinke. “As inscribed in the stone archway of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, I shall faithfully uphold Teddy Roosevelt’s belief that our treasured public lands are ‘for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.’ I will work tirelessly to ensure our public lands are managed and preserved in a way that benefits everyone for generations to come. Most important, our sovereign Indian Nations and territories must have the respect and freedom they deserve. I look forward to making the Department of Interior and America great again. May God bless Montana, God bless America and God bless the troops who defend her.”
As a fifth-generation Montanan who grew up near Glacier National Park, Rep. Zinke has had a lifelong appreciation for preserving America’s natural beauty. He has consistently led the efforts to renew the Land and Water Conservation Fund in Congress, and has also been a firm advocate for our nation’s sportsmen to gain access to our public lands with the SCORE Act and SHARE Act. Rep. Zinke also introduced the Resilient Federal Forest Act in Congress, which initiated new reforms for revitalizing America’s timber areas and preventing wildfires.
Rep. Zinke holds a Geology degree from the University of Oregon, where he was an All-PAC 10 football player, a Master’s in Business Finance from National University, and a Master’s in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego.
Zinke served for 23 years as a U.S. Navy SEAL, retiring in 2008 with a rank of Commander after leading SEAL operations throughout the globe. After serving in the Montana State Senate, Zinke became the first Navy SEAL to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives when he was elected in 2014. In Congress he has served on the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Natural Resources. Rep. Zinke is an adopted member of the Assiniboine Sioux Tribe at the Fort Peck Reservation in Northeast Montana. Rep. Zinke is married to his wife Lolita and they have three children.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Announces New Executive Committee Members And Staff Leadership Positions Serving On Presidential Transition Team
(New York, NY) – President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect and Chairman of the Presidential Transition Team Mike Pence today announced the addition of new Executive Committee members and key staff leadership who will join the Trump-Pence Presidential Transition Team.
Joining the distinguished group of Executive Committee members are Congresswoman Amata Coleman Radewagen, Sheriff Butch Anderson, Safra Catz, Tom Dadey, Nick Langworthy, Omarosa Manigault, Mike McCormack, Joe Mondello, and John Sweeney.
President-elect Trump’s Presidential Transition Team Executive Committee now consists of:
Vice Chairs:
Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
Dr. Ben Carson
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin
Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, USA (Ret.)
Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani
Congresswoman Cynthia Lummis (R-WY)
Incoming Deputy National Security Advisor Kathleen Troia “KT” McFarland
Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY)
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)
U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL)
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
Executive Committee:
Sheriff Butch Anderson
Congressman Lou Barletta (R-PA)
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
Safra Catz
Congressman Chris Collins (R-NY)
Tom Dadey
Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI)
Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC)
Jared Kushner
Nick Langworthy
Omarosa Manigault
Congressman Tom Marino (R-PA)
Mike McCormack
Rebekah Mercer
Joe Mondello
Steven Mnuchin
Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA)
Congresswoman Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa)
Congressman Dennis Ross (R-FL)
Anthony Scaramucci
Pastor Darrell Scott
Kiron Skinner
John Sweeney
Peter Thiel
Donald Trump Jr.
Eric Trump
Ivanka Trump
RNC Chairman and incoming White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus
Trump Campaign CEO and incoming Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President, Stephen K. Bannon
President-elect Trump also named an additional key staff leadership position supporting the Presidential Transition Team: Bryan Lanza, Deputy Communications Director.
The Presidential Transition Team’s Staff Leadership lineup now consists of:
Nick Ayers, Senior Advisor, Vice President-elect
David Bossie, Deputy Executive Director
Aaron Chang, Advance Lead
Steven Cheung, Director of Rapid Response
Kellyanne Conway, Senior Advisor
Rick Dearborn, Executive Director
AJ Delgado, Senior Advisor
Jeff DeWit, Special Advisor for Operations
Jessica Ditto, Deputy Communications Director
George Gigicos, Director of Advance
Michael Glassner, Special Advisor for Operations
Stephanie Grisham, Press Director
Hope Hicks, National Press Secretary
Bryan Lanza, Deputy Communications Director
Don McGahn, General Counsel
Jason Miller, Communications Director
Stephen Miller, National Policy Director
Katrina Pierson, Senior Advisor
Josh Pitcock, Senior Advisor, Vice President-elect
Dan Scavino, Director of Social Media
Marc Short, Senior Advisor, Vice President-elect
Sean Spicer, Senior Communications Advisor
Kiron Skinner, Senior Advisor
Katie Walsh, Senior Advisor
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Nominates
David Friedman as U.S. Ambassador to Israel
(New York, NY)— President-elect Donald J. Trump on Thursday announced the nomination of Mr. David Friedman to serve as the United States Ambassador to Israel.
Mr. Friedman, a renowned attorney who has been counselor to some of the world’s top businessmen and companies, was one of the President-elect’s principal advisors on the US-Israel relationship during the campaign.
When Israel proclaimed itself an independent republic in 1948, the United States was the first country to extend formal recognition of the new government. From that moment forward, the two nations have enjoyed a special relationship based on mutual respect and a dedication to freedom and democracy.
With Mr. Friedman’s nomination, President-elect Trump expressed his commitment to further enhancing the US-Israel relationship and ensuring there will be extraordinary strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation between the two countries.
“The bond between Israel and the United States runs deep, and I will ensure there is no daylight between us when I’m President,” said President-elect Trump. “As the United States’ Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman will maintain the special relationship between our two countries. He has been a long-time friend and trusted advisor to me. His strong relationships in Israel will form the foundation of his diplomatic mission and be a tremendous asset to our country as we strengthen the ties with our allies and strive for peace in the Middle East. Nothing is more critical than protecting the security of our citizens at home and abroad.”
Mr. Friedman, whose bar mitzvah was held at the Western Wall in Jerusalem 45 years ago, is a fluent speaker of Hebrew and a lifelong student of Israel’s history. On Thursday, he expressed his resolve to be a rock-solid partner with the Israeli leadership as our two countries seek to advance our mutual interests and keep our people safe.
“I am deeply honored and humbled by the confidence placed in me by President-elect Trump to represent the United States as its Ambassador to Israel,” said Mr. Friedman. “I intend to work tirelessly to strengthen the unbreakable bond between our two countries and advance the cause of peace within the region, and look forward to doing this from the U.S. embassy in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem.”
Mr. Friedman is a founding partner of Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP, a national law firm with approximately 350 attorneys. For the past 35 years, he has specialized in litigation and bankruptcy law, playing a leading role in restructuring many of the nation’s most complex financial and business operations. Mr. Friedman has been widely recognized for his outstanding contributions to the legal profession, and has been named one of the 500 leading lawyers in the United States.
Mr. Friedman has been a generous philanthropist to Jewish causes, including United Hatzalah of Israel, a nationwide volunteer service of first responders providing aid to all injured Israelis, regardless of race, religion or ethnicity, and Aleh Negev, one of the world’s most advanced facilities for the care of severely disabled children.
Under his leadership and at the President-elect’s direction, the US-Israel relationship will be a model of cooperation and respect.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Nominates U.S. Congressman Mick Mulvaney Director of the Office of Management and Budget
(New York, NY)— President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his nomination of U.S. Congressman Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Congressman Mulvaney brings a wealth of experience on economic, budgetary, and fiscal issues to his new role. Rep. Mulvaney has long been a strong voice in Congress for reining in out-of-control spending, fighting government waste and enacting tax policies that will allow working Americans to thrive. Rep. Mulvaney believes getting America’s fiscal house in order is a key component of President-elect Trump’s America First plan to create millions of jobs and grow the economy.
“We are going to do great things for the American people with Mick Mulvaney leading the Office of Management and Budget,” said President-elect Trump. “Right now we are nearly $20 trillion in debt, but Mick is a very high-energy leader with deep convictions for how to responsibly manage our nation’s finances and save our country from drowning in red ink. With Mick at the head of OMB, my administration is going to make smart choices about America’s budget, bring new accountability to our federal government, and renew the American taxpayer’s trust in how their money is spent.”
“It is a great honor to be appointed Director of the Office of Management and Budget,” said Congressman Mulvaney. “The Trump administration will restore budgetary and fiscal sanity back in Washington after eight years of an out-of-control, tax and spend financial agenda, and will work with Congress to create policies that will be friendly to American workers and businesses. Each day, families across our nation make disciplined choices about how to spend their hard earned money, and the federal government should exercise the same discretion that hardworking Americans do every day.”
A lifelong resident of the Carolinas, Rep. Mulvaney attended Georgetown University where he graduated as an Honor Scholar – the highest award given to students of the Georgetown School of Foreign Service – in International Economics, Commerce and Finance. After college, Rep. Mulvaney attended law school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a full academic scholarship. He then completed his formal education at Harvard Business School’s OPM program in 2006.
Rep. Mulvaney has broad business experience across many fields. After practicing law, following graduating law school, the entrepreneurial spirit captured him and he started his own law firm. Later, he ran his family’s real estate business and then went on to start a small homebuilding company, and owned and operated his own restaurant.
Rep. Mulvaney has used his educational, professional, and business background to bring a focus on jobs, business and the economy to his work in Congress. He currently serves on the House Financial Services Committee as well as the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
In Congress, Rep. Mulvaney co-authored Cut, Cap, and Balance Act, which curbed and capped needless federal spending, and provided for a Balanced Budget Amendment to the Constitution. Additionally, Rep. Mulvaney’s Congressional office has returned hundreds of thousands of dollars from its office budget to the U.S. Treasury over the past few years.
Rep. Mulvaney and his wife Pam were married in 1998, and are the proud parents of triplets.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Nominates Vincent Viola as Secretary of the Army
(New York, NY)— President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced he intends to nominate former U.S. Army infantry officer and current Virtu Financial Founder and Executive Chairman Vincent “Vinnie” Viola as Secretary of the Army.
As Secretary of the Army, Viola will combine a deep background in national security affairs with an impressive track record of leading and managing high-performing teams within the military and the private sector. Viola is a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran. He was trained as an Airborne Ranger infantry officer and served in the 101st Airborne Division. Viola has long been engaged with national security issues even after his military service.
Following the terrorist attacks on September 11, Viola worked tirelessly to support the Army philanthropically in the areas of counterterrorism, cybersecurity and leadership development, including helping to found the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point. He has also founded multiple high-value companies, including Virtu Financial, and chaired the New York Mercantile Exchange. Viola’s business experience makes him well positioned to help guide a Fortune 10-sized company, the U.S. Army, to accomplish its broad mission in the most innovative and efficient way possible.
“I am proud to have such an incredibly accomplished and selfless individual as Vincent Viola as our Secretary of the Army,” said President-elect Donald J. Trump. “Whether it is his distinguished military service or highly impressive track record in the world of business, Vinnie has proved throughout his life that he knows how to be a leader and deliver major results in the face of any challenge. He is a man of outstanding work ethic, integrity, and strategic vision, with an exceptional ability to motivate others. The American people, whether civilian or military, should have great confidence that Vinnie Viola has what it takes to keep America safe and oversee issues of concern to our troops in the Army.”
“It is an honor to be nominated to serve our country as President-elect Trump’s Secretary of the Army,” said Viola. “If confirmed, I will work tirelessly to provide our President with the land force he will need to accomplish any mission in support of his National Defense Strategy. A primary focus of my leadership will be ensuring that America’s soldiers have the ways and means to fight and win across the full spectrum of conflict. This great honor comes with great responsibility, and I will fight for the American people and their right to live free every day.”
Viola is living proof of the American dream. He was born and raised in an Italian immigrant family in Brooklyn, and his father worked a truck driver. Viola was inspired to join the military after witnessing his father’s service in the U.S. Army in World War II. Viola was the first member of his family to attend college, and after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1977, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army that same year. After graduating from the Infantry Officer Basic Course and Ranger School, Viola reported to duty with the 101st Airborne Division. Viola remained a member of the U.S. Army Reserve after the completion of his active duty service. In 1983, he received his J.D. from New York Law School.
In the 1980s, Viola worked as a trader on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and also founded the first of many business ventures, including Pioneer Futures and the Independent Bank Group. After a long and influential career, Viola was appointed Chairman of NYMEX in March 2001.
Viola’s leadership of NYMEX on and after 9/11 resulted in the board of Exchange recognizing his actions with a citation that included this statement: “His heroic leadership served as a beacon to thousands of Exchange members and staff, providing us with the fortitude to resume operations and preserve the efficiency of the American economy and global energy and metals markets in the face of this great tragedy.” In 2008, Viola founded Virtu Financial, a global leader in electronic market making, and took the company public in 2015.
Viola has also been deeply involved in a number of philanthropic causes. Viola has endowed the Avery Cardinal Dulles, S.J. Chair in Catholic Theology at Fordham University and is a major supporter of the Catholic Leadership Institute and its mission to provide world-class leadership formation to bishops, priests and deacons. He is also the owner of the NHL’s Florida Panthers.
Viola lives in New York City with his wife Teresa. They have three adult sons.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Appoints Dr. Peter Navarro to Head the White House National Trade Council
(New York, NY)— President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced the formation of the White House National Trade Council (NTC) and his selection of Dr. Peter Navarro to serve as Assistant to the President and Director of Trade and Industrial Policy.
The formation of the National Trade Council further demonstrates the President-elect’s determination to make American manufacturing great again and to provide every American the opportunity to work in a decent job at a decent wage. Navarro is a visionary economist and will develop trade policies that shrink our trade deficit, expand our growth, and help stop the exodus of jobs from our shores.
The mission of the National Trade Council will be to advise the President on innovative strategies in trade negotiations, coordinate with other agencies to assess U.S. manufacturing capabilities and the defense industrial base, and help match unemployed American workers with new opportunities in the skilled manufacturing sector. The National Trade Council will also lead the Buy America, Hire America program to ensure the President-elect’s promise is fulfilled in government procurement and projects ranging from infrastructure to national defense.
The National Trade Council will work collaboratively and synergistically with the National Security Council, the National Economic Council, and the Domestic Policy Council to fulfill the President’s vision of peace and prosperity through military and economic strength. For the first time, there will be a council within the White House that puts American manufacturing and American workers first, and that thinks strategically about the health of America’s defense industrial base and the role of trade and manufacturing in national security.
As a Harvard Ph.D. economist and UC-Irvine professor, Navarro has been instrumental in challenging the prevailing Washington orthodoxy on so-called free trade.
“I read one of Peter’s books on America’s trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research,” said President-elect Trump. “He has presciently documented the harms inflicted by globalism on American workers, and laid out a path forward to restore our middle class. He will fulfill an essential role in my administration as a trade advisor.”
During the campaign, Navarro, together with Commerce Secretary-designee Wilbur Ross, worked to develop and communicate the trade and economic agenda of the President-elect and a new vision to bring back America’s manufacturing wealth.
“Peter Navarro is the best person President-elect Donald Trump could have chosen to head his National Trade Council,” said Ross. “We were a great team during the campaign, and we will be a great team during the Administration.”
“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to serve the President-elect and this nation and to advise on policies to rebalance our trade, rebuild our industrial base, and restore America’s comprehensive national power by making America great again,” said Navarro.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Names Carl Icahn Special Advisor to the President on Regulatory Reform
(New York, NY)— President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced that Carl Icahn has agreed to serve as a special advisor to the President on issues relating to regulatory reform.
Over the course of six decades, Mr. Icahn has distinguished himself as one of America’s most successful businessmen and investors. Mr. Icahn was one of President-elect Trump’s earliest supporters, and his intimate knowledge of what businesses need to grow and thrive makes him a trusted voice in developing President-elect Trump’s America First economic agenda. Icahn will be a leader in helping American entrepreneurs shed job-killing regulations that stifle economic growth.
“Carl was with me from the beginning and with his being one of the world’s great businessmen, that was something I truly appreciated,” said President-elect Trump. “He is not only a brilliant negotiator, but also someone who is innately able to predict the future especially having to do with finances and economies. His help on the strangling regulations that our country is faced with will be invaluable.”
“I am proud to serve President-elect Trump as a special advisor on regulatory reform,” said Mr. Icahn. “Under President Obama, America’s business owners have been crippled by over $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork. It’s time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities. President-elect Trump is serious about helping American families, and regulatory reform will be a critical component of making America work again.”
Mr. Icahn is a New York City native and grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens. After receiving a degree in philosophy from Princeton University in 1957, he attended medical school at New York University and then joined the Army. Carl began his career on Wall Street in 1961. In 1968, he formed Icahn & Co., and has gone on to become one of the most well-known and influential investors in America, holding substantial or controlling positions in numerous American companies over the years, including RJR Nabisco, Texaco, Philips Petroleum, Western Union, Gulf & Western, Viacom, Revlon, Time Warner, Motorola, Chesapeake Energy, Dell, Netflix, Apple, and eBay. His efforts have improved the competitiveness of American companies in a wide range of industries, including real estate, telecommunications, transportation, industrial services, oil refining and manufacturing.
Carl has been deeply involved in many charitable endeavors for years. In 2012, in recognition of Carl’s gift of $200 million, the Mount Sinai School of Medicine was renamed the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Institute of Genomics was renamed the Icahn Genomics Institute. The School of Medicine also established the Icahn Scholars Program to attract world-class physician-scientists. He also funded the Icahn Medical Institute Building at Mount Sinai Hospital and the Institute of Genomics, a genomics and multi-scale biology research program. Carl serves as a trustee on the boards of the School of Medicine and Mount Sinai Hospital.
In the realm of education, Carl established seven Icahn Charter Schools in The Bronx borough of New York City. The mission of the schools is based on the belief that all students deserve a rigorous academic program through which they will increase their capacity to learn. At Choate Rosemary Hall, a premiere boarding school located in Wallingford, Connecticut, where he previously served on the board of trustees, he endowed the Icahn Scholars Program, which has awarded a large number of scholarships to underprivileged students.
Carl has also made significant donations to the Randall’s Island Sports Foundation, where he previously served as a trustee, for the construction of Icahn Stadium, a track and field stadium located on Randall’s Island. In addition, he has served as a trustee on the board of Lincoln Center.
Carl Icahn will be advising the President in his individual capacity and will not be serving as a federal employee or a Special Government Employee and will not have any specific duties.
President-Elect Donald J. Trump Names Kellyanne Conway Counselor to the President
(Palm Beach, FL) – President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his selection of Kellyanne Conway to serve as Counselor to the President. Conway has been serving as a senior member of the President-elect’s transition team and previously served as the campaign manager of his successful run for the presidency.
In her position, Conway will continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions.
“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” said President-elect Trump.
President-elect Trump’s victory on November 8th also shattered the glass ceiling for women. Conway is the first female campaign manager of either major party to win a presidential general election.
“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity. A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results,’ said Conway.
Conway graduated magna cum laude from Trinity College (Washington, DC) and holds a J.D. with honors from George Washington University Law School. She is the founder and owner of The Polling Company, inc./WomanTrend, a polling and research firm that for 21 years has served leading political figures, nonprofits and companies.