In case you’re looking to get in the spirit (pun intended) to ring in the new season of decorations, family time, and counting down the new year, you may need a boost and we have just the thing. Tequila!
Let’s toast in glitter and gold with Allaire Privee‘s Golden Margarita-
Recipe:
2oz of Allaire Cristal Age tequila
fresh squeezed lime juice
Organic agave
Pour over ice
Topped off with 24K eatable gold powder that melts on top of the cocktail, giving a melted gold look floating on top of the Margarita.
If you’re looking to give a little extra this season, Côte d’Azur, Allaire luxury spirits are an opulent trifecta of quality, elegance, and uniqueness.
The collection
Vodka: Unequaled flavors and aromas originate from Allaire’s choice of select grains grown in the heart of the polish plains. Their crafting methods, distilling it six times and then filtering it five times, gives it outstanding purity, clarity and shine. The complete process tops up its elegant taste.
Tequila: The premium tequila is made with 100% select blue weber agave that were slowly cooked to give a perfect balance of sweetness. Made in small batches and crafted free of any additives to respect its true essence. Aged in bourbon casks and filtered with an innovative process to give it a smooth agave flavor and characteristic crystal tone.
Rum: Rum from Barbados is considered by many the archetype to be taken as a reference point for others. Allaire’s rum is the ultimate representation of excellence from the island. Aged for a minimum of 3 years in oak barrels and filtered with their proprietary method that gives it a beautiful crystal tone and enhances the sensory richness.
If you can’t choose just one, have a Ménage a Trois, which features a collection of Allaire’s premium Vodka, Tequila, and Rum cased with 24 karat gold Smith & Wesson handcuffs. For the Silo, Jessica Kirk.
