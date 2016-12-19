A Perfect Holiday Spirit. Allaire Cristal Age Tequila

The collection

Tequila: The premium tequila is made with 100% select blue weber agave that were slowly cooked to give a perfect balance of sweetness. Made in small batches and crafted free of any additives to respect its true essence. Aged in bourbon casks and filtered with an innovative process to give it a smooth agave flavor and characteristic crystal tone.

