NightSwapping Is a New European Model of Sustainable Tourism

In a time when the sharing economy is generalizing eco-friendly solutions for a sustainable development, a European startup has brought up to date one of the oldest tourism ideas in the world to lower the carbon footprint on your next vacation. It’s called swapping or more precisely, NightSwapping.

A simple idea that is enjoyed for its human dimension, authenticity and the absence of money between members.

It is therefore with the utmost respect for traditional cultures, local territory and people that NightSwapping represents a new model for a sustainable tourism.

Has it not become common for travelers to stay at a local’s rather than hotels or resorts?

These new behaviors seem motivated by the desire to draw closer to local cultures and pass down certain values to our young ones…

Within this changing industry, a European concept has found a way to challenge the giants from the Silicon Valley. NightSwapping is the Sharing Economy at its core: no money exchanged, just sharing and authentic experiences.

A promising idea that continues to convince travelers around the world.