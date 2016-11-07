Neal Adams Unveiled Bucky O’Hare Digital Comic At L.A. Comic Con

By -

LOS ANGELES – Bucky O’Hare – the original comic book series turned into a classic cartoon – made its debut in the digital domain with an 8-page exclusive Swipe Studio e-comic book written and illustrated by brand creators Larry Hama and Michael Golden together with Neal Adams and his Continuity Productions. Bucky O’Hare and the Toad Menace made its premiere appearance Day One of Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con recently held October 28-30 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Designed utilizing the tools available on the all-new Swipe Studio design app, the latest offering in the Bucky O’Hare legacy follows Bucky and his crew as they do battle with the Toad Armada. The special Los Angeles Comic Con presentation featured legendary artist Neal Adams together with Swipe Studio’s famed creator Satoshi Nakajima.

The 8-pager provided fans with a glimpse into the creative for the planned Bucky O’Hare theatrical motion picture now in the works with Neal Adams producing and directing.

The brainchild of software genius Satoshi Nakajima – the engineering architect responsible for Windows 95 and Windows 98 along with Internet Explorer versions 3 and 4 – Swipe empowers everyone from consumers to creators to easily animate everything from emails to digital comics with media-rich digital elements and make use of animation, video, vector graphics as well as full audio for voice, music and sound effects on tablets and smartphones. Created to take full advantage of today’s touch-enabled smartphone and tablet technology, Swipe eliminates the need for complex programming typically required to build animation or other forms of design content. As a result, creators, designers, animators and artists have the tools to create media-rich animated digital content for consumption via touch-enabled devices including smartphones, tablets and touch-enabled set-top-boxes, such as iPhone and Apple TV.

In addition to the Swipe Bucky O’Hare comic book, artist Neal Adams also worked with the Swipe team to load into the platform an impressive portfolio of Bucky art elements and animation that can be adapted by anyone for any digital purpose, including e-mails or presentations of any kind, including all main characters and several backgrounds.



Creators and artists can now experience the free Swipe app instantly by downloading Swipe Studio to their iPhone/iPad/iPod touch and begin to create media-rich animated digital content. To download the Swipe Studio, go to App Store https://appsto.re/us/hlcDeb.i Note- Swipe Studio is available only for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch users with version iOS9 or later.

Swipe Studio users are welcome to join Facebook group; Swipe Studio Users https://www.facebook.com/groups/1076516299084537/

“We are thrilled to unveil the newest Bucky O’Hare creative from the team responsible for this celebrated and enduring property at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic con,” said Nakajima. “I [had] tremendous enthusiasm towards sharing a panel with the great Neal Adams whose brilliant use of the Swipe Studio design tools helps us usher in a new era in digital design.”

“It has been a lot of fun to work with Swipe Studio and I encourage artists to check it out for their own design projects. In fact, Swipie – which is Swipe’s platform for consumers – continues to offer a wealth of art and animation applications to enhance everything from emails to digital presentations. Mr. Nakajima has built an extraordinary platform and I am proud to contribute Bucky O’Hare as a way of underscoring its power as a design platform,” said Neal Adams.

About Swipe, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Swipe, Inc. is the parent company for Swipe™, an open source platform embedding the full range of visual and audio media into digital documents for smartphones, tablets and other touch-screen devices. Swipe, Inc. Founder-Chief Technology Officer Satoshi Nakajima is recognized industry-wide as the lead engineer and architect of Windows 95 and Windows 98 which he created during his tenure with Microsoft. Visit Swipe, Inc. online at http://www.Swipe.net/.