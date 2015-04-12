MPP Barrett: Ontario electricity prices skyrocketing again May 1

By -

QUEEN’S PARK – On May 1, the on-peak price of electricity will climb from 14 cents/kwh to 16 cents/kwh. That is a 14 per cent increase, and will be double the new off-peak price of 8 cents/kwh. The mid-peak price will increase to 12.2 cents/kwh.

We already have the highest electricity rates in North America. Does the government want the highest prices on the planet? Wage increases aren’t anywhere near a 14 per cent increase.

The pending sale of Hydro One, which the Premier admitted could add to costs, plus the carbon tax and changes to the way electricity is priced, will add even more. The increase in on-peak is unfairly targeting those who use electric heat, who are often people in lower income brackets, and those living in rural areas away from natural gas supplies. [ According to Statistics Canada 2007, 30% of all Ontario homes used electrical heating CP]

This more than offsets the government plan to assist low-income earners and will create hardship for many families. Again, another illustration of how the government is mismanaging the entire electricity file. For the Silo, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett. For more information contact me at 519-428-0446 or toby.barrett@pc.ola.org