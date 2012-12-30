Know Where Your Media Comes From Because You Are What You Read

By -

I bet a lot of you have heard the expression “know where your food comes from” or “you are what you eat”, but it’s time to shed some light on an something equally important: Know where your media comes from. Let’s take a show of hands. Everyone who reads a newspaper raise your hand. Now everyone that doesn’t know where the stories they read come from raise your other hand. I bet that’s a lot of hands in the air. Getting tired yet? You can put them down and read on….

It isn’t that difficult to be pulled into an interesting story and editors try to make it even easier. We think of a catchy title,decide on what section to place the story into and sometimes even include a snazzy photo. But not just any photo. Take a closer look at the photo attached to the story you are reading. Not just a cursory glance mind you, but a real good introspective look. You might surprise yourself and discover something you’ve never thought of before: there’s a message (or there should be if the paper cares about its readers). If for example there is a picture of a person holding an object, take a look at how their hands are positioned. If the story is show casing a cause with an obligatory “big cheque” photo there is often two people in the photograph and they both “hold” onto the cheque while smiling up into the camera lens. Do people actually look like that in real life? Do you stand that way or hold an object like that? Duh. The answer is no.

So why would an editor or a photographer compose in that manner? The answer is, to emphasize the connection between the donor and the cause. Don’t misunderstand‐ I’m not an opponent to donations. What I’m trying to stress though, is that you, the reader, are manipulated every time you read an article or view a photo. In the case of the “big cheque” stories‐ the enlightened reader might ask : “Why would business A choose to donate to cause B and why are they so public about it?” This isn’t exactly zen. It isn’t exactly practicing random acts of kindness. It’s marketing folks. Good old P.R. work. Spoiler alert. When you are enlightened and informed you may discover that business A has also been receiving donations via your tax money. So in fact it is YOU who are making the donation but the business is receiving the P.R. (Send in your best “faked newspaper pose photo” to contentproducer@thesilo.ca)

Some recent examples from @thesiloteam Twitter feed include an interesting exchange between The Silo and a representative from Norfolk County. From our perspective, we felt it important to counter all the corporate mainstream media glee attached to Toyetsu’s recent charitable ‘donations’. Some basic investigative journalism showed that Ontario taxpayer’s have subsidized Toyetsu with millions of dollars and even here in Norfolk County, Toyotesu has received municipal monies. So- the fact that they donated some of our contributed money back into the community seemed like a non-news issue to us. The response from one Norfolk representative boiled down to “if we don’t give ’em money, another municipality will and we’ll lose them”. None-the-less, the local corporate media papers made no mention of the fact that Toyetsu are subsidized by you- the tax payer. That’s likely because those same papers don’t want you to know that they too are subsidized and on ‘corporate welfare’. But we risk digressing…..

QMI if you’ve ever seen these initials after the name of a writer in your paper you may have wondered what it meant. It means that this writer submitted the story to all of the newspapers owned by the corporation that he or she works for. In this case, QMI represents Quebecor Media. This is the corporation which owns the Brantford Expositor, the Simcoe Reformer, the Tillsonburg Times and the Dehli Record and until recently the (now defunct) Dunnville Chronicle to name just a few in our area. In fact,this corporation owns many, many “local” papers and that means that some of the content you read is not written by people who live here in your community and it means that some of the content you read wasn’t even meant for you. It was meant as filler because there are not enough locally employed writers or reporters to create the amount of content required to meet the page count and so, this filler is necessary to ultimately legitimize the selling of ads. These stories are repeated in said newspapers like menu items on a fast food brochure.

Think i’m kidding? Try comparing your local paper to other local papers in neighbouring municipalities- you will see that not only do they look the same, read the same, have the same message, they also have the same external content. I have catalogued examples of local Haldimand-Norfolk-Brant papers since the Silo launched in print in Spring of 2010 and I can tell you categorically, that in our print readership areas, our content ideas and story focus has been copied by the corporate papers. Normally emulation is a form of complimenting but when these filler stories are not from local writers and reporters it’s just pathetic. Clearly, the editors at work are simply borrowing our and other’s fresh perspective and searching out into their corporate database for quick, easy drive-thru writer service with only one goal in mind: “Let’s look hip, like the independents”.

There doesn’t seem to be much individuality in our media anymore. It’s worth repeating- If you’ve picked up papers from neighbouring communities and counties you may even have noticed that they all look thesame. The same content‐ the same graphics, the same fonts, the same design. They are the death knell to creativity and the old values established in the past by legitimate local, community papers.

So the next time you see an interesting headline under the Arts/Life section in your favourite local paper, spend an extra moment and find out who is writing the story. Afterall, how can an urbanite in Ottawa know what you want to read? Raise your hands if you agree. Now that’s a lot of hands in the air. CP

UPDATE- Spring 2015 QMI sells all of it’s English newspapers to POSTmedia. Another monopoly is created. The Silo is now the first print publication in Haldimand-Norfolk-Brant to move beyond print and “go 100% digital”.

Supplemental- http://ask.metafilter.com/88399/Elvis-Giant-Cheque