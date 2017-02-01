Here’s How World’s Agencies Are Eradicating Car Hacking

By -

With Cars becoming more like smartphones nowadays, we thought we’d take a look at the growing concern of Car hacking, a phenomenon that’s sending chill up motorists’ and manufacturers’ spines across the globe, more efficiently than any air-conditioning unit could ever do.

However, perhaps even more importantly, well tell you what the world’s governing agencies are doing to help eradicate car hacking and what YOU can do to prevent your car from being hacked. For the Silo, Louis S. Dixon and our friends at Select Car Leasing UK.