Satiate Your Appetite For Great Music With Canada’s National Art Centre Orchestra

This February the NAC Orchestra is set to captivate audiences of all ages with its thrilling concert lineup of critically acclaimed soloists and exceptional repertoire.

Among the Orchestra’s jam-packed schedule, here are some notable performance highlights: the return of audience favourite Principal Guest Conductor John Storgårds in a program of the most dramatic and expressive music from Denmark, Russia and Finland (Feb 2-3), Casablanca Live on the big screen in Southam Hall (Feb 9-11), GRAMMY Award-nominated organist Cameron Carpenter performing in an Italian-themed program (Feb 15-16), Music Director Alexander Shelley leading the Canadian Brass Choir in “O Canada” at a Sens game at the Canadian Tire Centre (Feb 19), Casual Fridays with legendary guitar soloist Pepe Romero and hosted by Canadian Olympic hurdler, Sekou Kaba (Feb 23-24) and a performance in Toronto at Roy Thomson Hall, featuring Zeiss After Dark (Toronto Première) a new work by Montreal composer Nicole Lizée (Feb 25). These are only a few of the exciting performances the NACO has in store this month.

February highlights also include:

Rachmaninoff’s Third, February 2 – 3, 2017

Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 has the reputation of being one of the most challenging piano concertos in classical repertoire. Under the baton NAC Principal Guest Conductor John Storgårds, Russian pianist Denis Kozhukhin tackles the piece with sharp intelligence, calm maturity and absolute wisdom. Paired with Nielsen’s An Imaginary Trip to the Faroe Islands and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 6, this Bravo Series evening highlights the most dramatic and expressive music from Denmark, Russia and Finland.

Music for a Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, February 5, 2017, 2:00 pm National Gallery of Canada

This performance is a intimate chamber music concert featuring acclaimed Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman, in her first appearance on this series, with members of the National Arts Centre Orchestra at the National Gallery of Canada. This program will include a chamber setting of Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs by John Greer – a showpiece for soprano, and is rounded out with Schoenberg’s arrangement of J. Strauss Jr.’s Roses from the South Waltz, and Schubert’s lieder, “Die Forelle”, Op. 32 and the popular “Trout” Piano Quintet.

Casablanca Live!

February 9 – 11, 2017 NAC Southam Hall

Witness the Oscar-winning Casablanca as it comes to life on the big screen in Southam Hall, with the NAC orchestra, led by Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly performing Max Steiner’s lush score live. This Pops Series performance is made possible in part through our partner the Ottawa Citizen.

Imagined Italy

February 15 – 16, 2017

Cameron Carpenter is a game-changer. His approach to the organ is to smash stereotypes while generating a level of acclaim, exposure and controversy that is unprecedented for an organist. Accompanied by his trusted International Touring Organ, and under the baton of Alexander Shelley, this Air Canada Ovation series concert will see Cameron perform Rachmaninoff’s melodic and widely popular Rhapsody on a Theme from Paganini. Adapted for the organ, it is truly spectacular!

Accompanied by works from Edward Elgar and Richard Strauss, this Bravo Series performance will explore remarkably different impressions from remarkably different composers, all of whom were inspired by Italy’s musical culture and natural beauty. Concert made possible in part through the Friends of NAC Orchestra Kilpatrick Fund. Proud Partner: Ottawa Citizen.

And join us pre-concert for a Pre-Concert Talk with Pauls Wells and the artists.

WolfGANG: Session 8

With members of the NAC Orchestra

Saturday, February 18, 2017, 9:00 pm Mercury Lounge

Mercury Lounge

Sink your teeth into some fierce music on Saturday February 18, when members of the NAC Orchestra perform chamber music with a wild side for an unforgettable night at Mercury Lounge in the Byward Market. The show includes an enticing array of works by British and American composers Helen Grime, George Benjamin, Sally Beamish and Vijay Iyer, and will feature live projections by Matt Cameron. Members of the NAC Orchestra performing at WolfGANG: Session 8 are Paul Casey viola, Michelle Gott harp, Marjolaine Lambert violin, Jethro Marks viola, David Marks viola and Thaddeus Morden cello. Don’t miss one of the hottest shows in town.

Tickets are available online, on the Mercury Lounge website, in advance for $15 dollars or at the door for $20. Mercury Lounge is located at Located at 56 Byward Market.

We’ve got the Beat

Bangers & Smash percussion duo

February 19, 2017 dates & times NAC Main Lobby (Foyer)

This KinderNACO Series performance will be fun for the whole family. Drums, cymbals, timpani, marimbas, xylophones and an inexhaustible supply of “toys”. Come explore the amazing percussion section of an orchestra!

Shelley and Pepe Romero

Thursday, February 23, 2017, 8:00pm

Casual Fridays with the NAC Orchestra

Friday, February 24, 2017, 7:00 pm

Legendary Spanish guitarist Pepe Romero performs the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquin Rodrigo with Alexander Shelley and the NAC Orchestra. A special addition to this program is Zeiss After Dark (Toronto Première) a world premiere by Canadian composer Nicole Lizée, inspired by cinematography techniques. Unwind at the end of your week with our wildly popular Casual Fridays! Join us at 5 p.m. for our pre-concert reception in Southam Hall Lobby, where you can enjoy cocktails and tapas, and live jazz. The 90 minute concert begins at 7:00 p.m., and will be hosted by Guinean-Canadian Olympic hurdler, Sekou Kaba. Stay to mix and mingle with fellow music lovers and NAC Orchestra musicians in the lobby following the concert.

*The Bravo Series version of this performance will take place on February 23, 2017 and will begin at 8 p.m.

The NAC orchestra will make a welcome return visit to Toronto to perform at Roy Thomson Hall. The program offers two works by Sir William Walton: the dynamic Symphony No. 1 and the picturesque score for Sir Laurence Olivier’s film version of Shakespeare’s Henry V. Plus, legendary Spanish guitarist Pepe Romero joins the Orchestra in a performance of Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquin Rodrigo. A special addition to this program is Zeiss After Dark, a Toronto premiere by Canadian composer Nicole Lizée, inspired by cinematography techniques. Concert running time is approximately two hours. Tickets from $39.75.

PearTree Financial is the proud founding Presenting Partner of the NAC Orchestra’s Annual Toronto concert. VIA Rail is the Official Rail Partner and The Globe & Mail is the Major Media Partner. For the Silo, Andrea Ruttan.