Gainsbourg Still Alive Exhibit In Paris, France Is Smashing Tribute

Emerging and established contemporary artists pay tribute in a new exhibit to SERGE GAINSBOURG, to his libertarian and rebel spirit. SERGE GAINSBOURG was very close to SALVADOR DALI, whom surrealist genius fascinated him.

Like Dali, Gainsbourg knew how to play with his image and how to manipulate the medias to communicate about him.

Author, composer, producer, actor and photographer, Gainsbourg is the Artist of the 80s.

On the occasion of the 25th birthday of his death, emerging and established contemporary artists revisit the famous portrait “Gainsbourg-Dali” immortalized in 1985 by the photographer ROBERTO BATTISTINI

READ the gainsbourg-still-alive-pdf For the Silo, Nathalie de Frouville.

Exhibition address-

Etude Cornette de Saint Cyr

6 avenue hoche

75008 Paris

France

L’IDÉE A l’occasion du 25e Anniversaire

Des artistes contemporains majeurs et de jeunes plasticiens rendent hommage à SERGE GAINSBOURG à son esprit libertaire et contestataire. SERGE GAINSBOURG était très proche de SALVADOR DALI qu’il avait côtoyé et dont le génie surréaliste le fascinait.

Comme lui, il savait jouer de son image et manipuler les médias pour communiquer. Auteur, compositeur, réalisateur, acteur et photographe, il est « l’Artiste » des années 80.

A l’occasion de la commémoration du 25e anniversaire de sa disparition, des artistes contemporains majeurs lui rendent hommage en revisitant le célèbre portrait « Gainsbourg-Dali » réalisé en 1985 par le photographe ROBERTO BATTISTINI.

LISEZ gainsbourg-still-alive-pdf Pour le Silo, Nathalie de Frouville.

Adresse de l’exposition-

Etude Cornette de Saint Cyr

6 avenue hoche

75008 Paris

France