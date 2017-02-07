eBay Canada Sets Sights On Kijiji Shoppers With Test Integration Project

By -

eBay Canada and Kijiji Canada have launched a test to bring increased visibility to Canadian eBay inventory: eBay listings for certain items located in Canada will be integrated into search results on Kijiji – the #1 classifieds site in the country. Kijiji buyers will be given the opportunity to connect with relevant eBay inventory, and eBay sellers will gain exposure to Kijiji’s more than 16 million unique monthly visitors.

This inventory integration project is part of our ongoing global efforts to create synergies across eBay Inc.’s businesses.

Canadian eBay sellers should keep the following in mind regarding this inventory integration test:

#1. It is a test. We will be adjusting listing integration parameters based on a variety of criteria – including Kijiji buyer behaviour and eBay listing performance – to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for eBay sellers and Kijiji buyers. This test will evolve based on our learnings.

#2. The test is small-scale. Only one or two eBay items will show in any given Kijiji result set, and only for selected searches.

#3. eBay sellers do not need to do anything at this time. eBay listings for inventory located in Canada will automatically be eligible for exposure in Kijiji search results. There is no opt-in process required; there are no additional fees required; and there are no account settings that need to be adjusted.

We are excited to be bringing this test to the Canadian market. For the Silo, Russ Patterson, COO and Director of Product Management, eBay Canada.

