Showing In New York’s NADA Lobby- Drag As Radical Form Of Art Theater And Politics

We are pleased to announce NADA x PAOM: Contemporary Drag, a new collection of artist-designed limited editions curated by Gordon Robichaux for the sixth edition of NADA New York.

NADA (The New Art Dealers Alliance) is the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art.

The collection features the artwork of Chris of Hur, Jimmy Paul, Juwelia, La’fem Ladosha, Lady Bunny, Linda Simpson, Patti Spliff, Sasha Velour, Tabboo!, and Tyler Ashley The Dauphine of Bushwick. The limited edition merchandise will be available for purchase in the lobby of NADA New York and on paom.com.

Contemporary Drag features a wide range of intergenerational artists, performers, and cultural figures, and will highlight their engagement with drag as a radical form of art, theater, and politics.

For the complete schedule of programming and events, visit here.