Creators Of World’s Most Played Mobile Sports Game Introduce Spellsouls Combat

BELGRADE, SERBIA – (JANUARY 23, 2017) – Nordeus, an independent developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced Spellsouls: Duel of Legends, a new quick-play card-based mobile MOBA set in an epic fantasy world. In development for nearly two years, Spellsouls is the next big project from the company that created Top Eleven, the most-played mobile sports game with more than 150 million players worldwide. In Spellsouls: Duel of Legends, players will experience an engaging blend of intense three-minute battles and deep strategy in an immersive fantasy experience, built from the ground-up for mobile on iOS and Android.

With Spellsouls, Nordeus is looking to bring the competitive intensity and “easy to start playing, hard to stop” gameplay to the realm of card-based spells and magical duels. As seen in today’s new walkthrough trailer, the game is a completely new, graphically-rich title designed to bring a compelling high fantasy world to life.

Set in an ancient kingdom fallen prey to divisive realm wars, where powerful Spellcasters vie for power, the game invites players to enter into a thrilling, competitive experience. Gamers will choose a Spellcaster, collect and upgrade powerful spells, build the deadliest decks and unleash hordes of minions to compete with friends and adversaries around the world.

“We set out to ensure that Spellsouls builds on our strengths in competitive gaming to bring players a true blend of game genres that balances fast action and deep strategy” said Ivan Stojisavljević, CTO and co-founder of Nordeus. “We’re bringing a lot of the knowledge and expertise gained from years developing and running Top Eleven to Spellsouls; with AAA production values and deep engagement as our two highest priorities.”

In Spellsouls: Duel of Legends, two powerful Spellcasters will face off in fierce battles with elements of MOBA action combat, card deck building and Nordeus’ trademark focus on compelling PvP, that rewards smart strategic decisions. Players launch minions from top and bottom lane portals to attack their opponent’s minions and defense towers en route to defeating enemy Spellcasters.

Players boost minions with card-based spells, blast enemies with direct and area-based attacks, and strategically choose how to introduce new minions into the fray for maximum effect—while their opponent simultaneously does the same. Packed into three-minute battles, the game’s real-time competition is a mix of careful planning to build the perfect deck, white-knuckle intensity and well-timed strategy to execute the game-changing tactics that will lead to victory.

Spellsouls: Duel of Legends is currently in soft launch for iOS only in select countries including Taiwan, Canada, Croatia, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands. More details on how Spellsouls: Duel of Legends plans to enter the world of PvP mobile gaming in 2017 will be revealed in the near future with development updates and game announcements. To pre-register for the game when it becomes available in your country, visit www.spellsouls.com. To stay in touch with Nordeus and Spellsouls, follow us on facebook.com/spellsouls and twitter.com/playspellsouls. For the Silo, Jeffrey Fong.

About Nordeus

Founded in Belgrade in 2010, Nordeus is an award-winning independent mobile games developer that has actively pioneered cross-platform competitive mobile gaming. Top Eleven, the company’s premier competitive sports game in which players manage a soccer team vs. other managers, is the most played sports game worldwide with over 150 million registered players and a 4+ star rating across the App Store, Google Play and Facebook. The company is launching a major new fantasy card-based MOBA game, Spellsouls: Duel of Legends, in 2017. For more information, visit nordeus.com.