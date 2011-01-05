Pretty Posts
Movies on vinyl records? Yep, way back in 1981 RCA introduced Selectavision. They knew they had little chance of getting these things into most people’s homes. Laserdiscs had been on the market for several years and video cassette recorders were starting to become more affordable and popular. But RCA had invested millions of dollars and spent 17 years engineering a way to extend the playing time of the LP record and imbed full color, full motion video. The fact that they were successful seems incredible given the age of the vinyl medium. It had been around for a long, long time.
That’s part of what makes this format so wonderful. It’s an analog medium and when properly set up and viewed it can create a rich, warm viewing experience, far closer to a movie theatre than DVD. Yes I said that and I know there will be many that will think I am wrong. If you are one of them leave a comment at the bottom of this post and I will be happy to send you screen shots. This is what family cinema was meant to be. It isn’t about lines of resolution and eight channels of sound, it’s about experiencing film as nostalgia, as fun, as intimacy, even as art. Consider how a painting compares to a print or a digital image of that painting. The painting has a richness and a vivid quality that is difficult to describe in words. It has an immediacy and a temperature. Prints and digital images, although fine for technical analysis, do not create the same connection with the viewer.
There are other ways that collectors of CED’s (Capacitance Electronic Discs or Selectavision for short) connect with movies in a different manner than most of us. They take special pride in the juke-box like mechanism that extracts the vinyl disc from its protective plastic jacket. They get off on the fantastic sound quality of stereo transfers. They revel in their discovery that technicolor movies ‘glow’ on this format. They enjoy watching classic movies on classic 4:3 television screens. These folk probably never gave up their vinyl record collections and who can blame them? They’re laughing on that one, by the way. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.
Update Dec20,2011 found this on youtube- sorta kinda unbelievable that this was a MAJOR marketing feature/coup but it was- the launch of STEREO CED videodiscs. Check out this retro video with STEREO movie titles and ……..twins that host, aerobicize and banter…
“A Revolutionary System”
Even in 1981 RCA knew they were screwed. It feels like they knew they had no chance against LaserDisc/VHS/Beta, tho you gotta give credit to RCA for taking a brave move pushing this already obsolete on arrival tech after spending over a decade into it. I think that’s part of what gives CED it’s charm
James David Porter CED was the poor mans laserdisc…
Jarrod Barker Thats misleading. It was less costly than LD and the movies were cheaper so that just meant that you could buy MORE movies. I read that most laserdisc player owners (at the time of its manufacture popularity) had only a handful of movies but most CED player owners had dozens of movies. IF thats true than CED was the smart mans laserdisc.
James David Porter Jarrod Barker I bought three CED players and about 100 movies – still have a working SGT 250 and 80 movies….
Phillip Pellegrini It’s just a shame that the CED project and bad management took down the mighty RCA.
Brandon Bannen I always wondered what would’ve happened if CED was a massive success. Kinda sad that This is was the RCA killer
Daniel Perry I think it could have been a big success if they had not dragged their feet in the development stage. From what I understand even though RCA funded the project well there was only like 2 guys doing the development.
Phillip Pellegrini RCA also had a revolving door of management which didn’t help anything.
Beau Alcorn I had that player but stereo
Josh Gibson Actually RCA released it in competion with VHS, which they already cornered the market on. The fact is VHS tapes at the time were $50 to $80. They decided to release CED at the $20 to $30 price point for those who couldn’t afford VHS. Even the machines…
Brandon Bannen True but I was more referring to the fact that both CED and LD were disc based and CED was far inferior. I still think CED is the most interesting of all movie format. It’s read by a stylus, its more unique (expect for VHD )
Jeffery Smith Josh’s point is 100% accurate…..coming from a guy who lived through the introduction and then failure of this format…..my family bought one in 1982…..it was aimed at families for home movie nights….affordable home movie nights.
Jeffery Smith Oh….and we didn’t get a VCR until 1986. We rented a VHS player along with the tapes up until then….and we didn’t get cable TV until 1989. In fact, I was the guy who installed it when I got my first job out of high school installing cable in our area…..we lived in the sticks!
Brandon Bannen Growing up in the 90s wehad VHS (an 86 GE) which I still own and we loaned a neighbors CED. I didn’t buy my first beta until 2008 and for CED Around same time
Beau Alcorn It’s funny to think that people used to rent vcrs from the rental stores. My parents bought one early on but I remember renting NES, and N64 growing up
Justin Brickner Josh is right RCA poured a lot into advertising the CED players and discs. R&D even continued until 1984 when the project was axed. RCA did very well with CED during the initial release from 1981-1982 with the Stereo players doing okay at launch. Getti…See More
Jarrod Barker IMO they marketed the format incorrectly. Not to mention that laser reading vinyl technology was avail (just expensive due to not yet being mass market produced) and pressing plant conditions were set to improve. Basically the format could have surived…See More
Jarrod Barker Oh and if they had Pepsi challenged with a good CED technicolor disc vs same movie on VHS or even LD I think the consumer would have appreciated what CED did best- warm bold colours that still cant be beat
Justin Brickner The picture quality is quite good and natural for the technology at the time. Getting into the J/K players tracking is so much better my SJT-400 plays even my worst discs with ease. What would have been in RCA’s favor was releasing the CED system before VHS and Beta grabbed the market. Then it would have had a strong market share even when VHS prices dropped.
Brandon Bannen Yeah it was mostly just bad timing, that’s what my “revolutionary” part was about. By the time CED was released more advanced and reliable players were out. Had it been released earlier it could dominated the market like the atari 2600
Jarrod Barker Yeah and too much emphasis then and now on “# of lines of resolution”. Anyone visited an Art Gallery lately? How many lines of resolution does a Picasso painting have or a DiVinci? Picture quality depends on much more than “sharpness”. I keep saying it..
Justin Brickner Well it also an analog format so no digitization involved. RCA did use mastering equipment to sweeten the audio and video but little is taken away from the original format. What is also neat is that several films that were matte are full frame on CED.
Justin Brickner That’s what I like about Laserdisc is that it’s analog video but read with a laser.
Brandon Bannen That’s why I think LD looks more “smooth” and “organic” looking than DVD. Also the sound seems far better, at least on my player anyways
Justin Brickner However that didn’t happen because RCA did a complete redesign from the ground up in a very short amount of time. I credit the engineers for producing such an amazing product in such a short amount of time.
Brandon Bannen I will give them credit , the caddies were actually a pretty genius idea.
Justin Brickner The servo drive loading/unloading system was a good idea in theory but I would have stuck with mechanical loading and unloading.
Thanks for finding our story and for taking the time to comment Darlene. Some of the ‘old CED movies on LP’ are collectible and have some value. Most of them are not very expensive to buy on the used market. You can visit http://www.cedmagic.com and check for the rarity on the movies you have found. We’re looking for another player here for our office and if you have one of those please let us know.
after my husband passed away I went to the attic and started going through boxes.i found movies on lp,s,,the godfather,,grease and about 8 more.are they worth anything and are there collectors of these.thank you