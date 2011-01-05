By -

Movies on vinyl records? Yep, way back in 1981 RCA introduced Selectavision. They knew they had little chance of getting these things into most people’s homes. Laserdiscs had been on the market for several years and video cassette recorders were starting to become more affordable and popular. But RCA had invested millions of dollars and spent 17 years engineering a way to extend the playing time of the LP record and imbed full color, full motion video. The fact that they were successful seems incredible given the age of the vinyl medium. It had been around for a long, long time.

That’s part of what makes this format so wonderful. It’s an analog medium and when properly set up and viewed it can create a rich, warm viewing experience, far closer to a movie theatre than DVD. Yes I said that and I know there will be many that will think I am wrong. If you are one of them leave a comment at the bottom of this post and I will be happy to send you screen shots. This is what family cinema was meant to be. It isn’t about lines of resolution and eight channels of sound, it’s about experiencing film as nostalgia, as fun, as intimacy, even as art. Consider how a painting compares to a print or a digital image of that painting. The painting has a richness and a vivid quality that is difficult to describe in words. It has an immediacy and a temperature. Prints and digital images, although fine for technical analysis, do not create the same connection with the viewer.

There are other ways that collectors of CED’s (Capacitance Electronic Discs or Selectavision for short) connect with movies in a different manner than most of us. They take special pride in the juke-box like mechanism that extracts the vinyl disc from its protective plastic jacket. They get off on the fantastic sound quality of stereo transfers. They revel in their discovery that technicolor movies ‘glow’ on this format. They enjoy watching classic movies on classic 4:3 television screens. These folk probably never gave up their vinyl record collections and who can blame them? They’re laughing on that one, by the way. For the Silo, Jarrod Barker.

Update Dec20,2011 found this on youtube- sorta kinda unbelievable that this was a MAJOR marketing feature/coup but it was- the launch of STEREO CED videodiscs. Check out this retro video with STEREO movie titles and ……..twins that host, aerobicize and banter…

