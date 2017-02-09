Another Example Of A Tax On A Tax For Ontario

By -

PORT DOVER – As Ontario residents are starting to see the reality of the government’s cap-and-trade tax, the phone calls are starting to come into my office.

One of the common complaints is how it’s unfair for the HST to be applied on top of the cap-and-trade tax. One astute constituent pointed out the cap-and-trade tax “cannot be classed as either a good or a service” and therefore should not be taxed.

This is another example of a tax on a tax. The people of Ontario are already struggling with skyrocketing hydro rates, cuts to health care and a multitude of taxes and fees. It’s clear this government is completely out of touch with the realities of the average Ontario family.

With the cost of gasoline going up 4.3 cents per litre due to the cap-and-trade tax, and people in rural areas like Haldimand and Norfolk not having alternatives like municipal transit, Barrett said this is an unfair tax on rural Ontario.

He has also heard from several industries stating the new tax on natural gas and gasoline is hurting their bottom line and making it difficult to compete against jurisdictions without cap-and-trade. For the Silo, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett. For more information, contact me at 519-428-0446 or toby.barrett@pc.ola.org