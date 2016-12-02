1000 Apple Trees At Röbäcksdalen Fully Funded Via Kickstarter For Brännland Cider

At the beginning of November Brännland Cider, an international award winning cider producer in Umeå, Sweden, where I happen to work, started a Kickstarter campaign called “1000 apple trees at Röbäcksdalen”, to fund the creation of an orchard and the start new apple terroir in their Northern home county of Västerbotten, not very far from the Arctic Circle.

30 days later, after international attention and countless shares on social media, the campaign is now fully funded. The funds have streamed in from private backers, businesses and institutions in the region and foreign backers in the markets where Brännland Cider is present, in the form of adoptions of the trees planted in the orchard.

Funding is primarily earmarked for research into organic farming practices and all research results and knowledge derived from the orchard will be shared with anyone who wants to grow fruit in Northern Sweden. The ultimate long term goal is to create a new apple terroir for cider production.

We’re totally amazed by the support that’s been coming in from our local as well as the national and international communities. In the past four years we’ve striven to produce the best cider and ice cider possible using the best Swedish apples. It is fantastic to see that our work has inspired confidence enough in what we do, that people want to lend us this kind of support.

The next step for Brännland Cider is to create a dedicated web for the orchard where adopters can follow their specific tree through the seasons. In spring time, a limited edition cider will be produced and offered only to the backers of the Kickstarter campaign as a celebration of the funding of 1000 apple trees at Röbäcksdalen. For the Silo, Andreas Sundgren Graniti, CEO Brännland Cider AB.



Prizes and Awards: www.brannlandcider.se/index.php/awards