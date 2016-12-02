1000 Apple Trees At Röbäcksdalen Fully Funded Via Kickstarter For Brännland Cider

Pretty Posts
Brännland Cider’s new apple terroir at Röbäcksdalen in Umeå, Sweden.
At the beginning of November Brännland Cider, an international award winning cider producer in Umeå, Sweden, where I happen to work, started a Kickstarter campaign called “1000 apple trees at Röbäcksdalen”, to fund the creation of an orchard and the start new apple terroir in their Northern home county of Västerbotten, not very far from the Arctic Circle.
30 days later, after international attention and countless shares on social media, the campaign is now fully funded. The funds have streamed in from private backers, businesses and institutions in the region and foreign backers in the markets where Brännland Cider is present, in the form of adoptions of the trees planted in the orchard.
Funding is primarily earmarked for research into organic farming practices and all research results and knowledge derived from the orchard will be shared with anyone who wants to grow fruit in Northern Sweden. The ultimate long term goal is to create a new apple terroir for cider production.
We’re totally amazed by the support that’s been coming in from our local as well as the national and international communities. In the past four years we’ve striven to produce the best cider and ice cider possible using the best Swedish apples. It is fantastic to see that our work has inspired confidence enough in what we do, that people want to lend us this kind of support.
The next step for Brännland Cider is to create a dedicated web for the orchard where adopters can follow their specific tree through the seasons. In spring time, a limited edition cider will be produced and offered only to the backers of the Kickstarter campaign as a celebration of the funding of 1000 apple trees at Röbäcksdalen. For the Silo, Andreas Sundgren Graniti, CEO Brännland Cider AB.
Prizes and Awards: www.brannlandcider.se/index.php/awards
Brännland Cider producerar iscider och cider på 100% svenska äpplen för en nationell och internationell marknad. Bolagets första årgång Brännland Iscider, ett isvin producerat på äpplen med sitt historiska ursprung i Kanada, släpptes 2012.
Celebrating World Volunteer Day, December 5 – Brantford’s New Forest project nearly complete
Brantford’s New Forest in the City took five years and is nearly complete.
This project is an example of many being undertaken across the Grand River watershed and is cause for celebration on World Volunteer Day, December 5. Without the dedication of volunteer tree planters, projects like Brantford’s New Forest in the City would be far from complete.
Over 57,000 native trees have been planted on the site, which is on 32 hectares (78 acres). A legion of dedicated volunteer tree planters is also growing in Brantford thanks to this project. They will move to a new site next year, leaving this as a legacy for future generations.
These trees will grow up into a Carolinian forest with trails, bridges and lots of beauty. Next spring, the finishing touches will be carried out — a few plantings will be done and the trails will be regraded.
“It was such a pleasure to work with so many people on this project. It really shows how community groups and individuals can work together, and we have a new project lined up for next year,” said Jessica Robbins, a forestry specialist with the Grand River Conservation Authority.
The New Forest is on land that couldn’t be developed beside Braneida Industrial Park. It is bordered by Henry Street, Garden Avenue and Highway 403.
This project is led by the Brant Tree Coalition, the GRCA, City of Brantford, County of Brant and industrial partners.
The GRCA is working with community groups across the watershed on tree planting and other projects that improve the environmental health of the watershed.
Further information contact me, Lisa Stocco, GRCA Manager of Communications at Phone: 519-621-2763, Ext. 2316 *Please mention the Silo when contacting*